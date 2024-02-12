Tickets on sale now for Taste of Dubai culinary event featuring celebrity chefs, VIP Lounges and more!

It's almost time for the Taste of Dubai culinary event! Starting from February 23 and going until February 25, foodies from all over will flock to Skydive Dubai to indulge in an array of delicious dishes from the city's top chefs and restaurants. With over 25,000 attendees expected, the event is sure to be a hit. The star-studded lineup of celebrity chefs includes Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston, and George Calombaris, the original trio of MasterChef Australia. They will be participating in exciting events like the Philips Cook School, Waterfront Market BBQ School, and the Kibsons Mystery Box Challenge.

Here are the latest details:

1. VisitBritain and Wego Join as Taste VIP Lounge partners:

Taste of Dubai is gearing up to offer guests an unmatched weekend in the VIP lounge, featuring its music pocket for a non-stop party from day to night. Taste organisers have announced VisitBritain, the national tourism agency for Great Britain and Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the MENA region, as their VIP lounge partners. They have teamed up to provide guests with a wonderful weekend at Taste of Dubai.

All Taste VIP tickets include access to the VisitBritain and Wego VIP Lounge, in addition to 3 food and 3 drink vouchers to redeem at participating restaurants at the event. As the lounge has limited capacity, guests are encouraged to purchase in advance as VIP tickets are likely to sell out.

2. RAW Coffee elevates Taster and VIP ticket offerings:

RAW Coffee, the pioneering specialty coffee roasting company in the Middle East is joining Taste of Abu Dhabi as the official coffee sponsor after a successful partnership with Taste of Abu Dhabi last November. Guests can expect a menu of RAW Coffee speciality drinks, plus experiential activations, photo opportunities and more. Plus, all Taster Package and VIP package holders will be able to use one of their allocated drink vouchers on any RAW Coffee beverage at Taste of Dubai.

RAW Coffee Image Credit: Supplied

3. Barista training sessions

RAW Coffee will also feature speciality barista training sessions throughout the weekend, where guests can learn to prepare expertly crafted drinks alongside other culinary and mixology enthusiasts.

All Taster Package and VIP package holders will be able to use 1 of their allocated drink vouchers on any RAW Coffee beverage at Taste of Dubai. The full menu of delicious RAW goodies available at Taste can be found here: https://tasteofdubaifestival.com/things-to-do/raw-coffee-barista-workshops/

Packages:

General Admission

• Includes: 1 day entry to the event, access to Taste cooking workshops.

Taster Package

• Includes: 1 day entry to the event, 2 food vouchers, 2 drinks vouchers, access Taste cooking workshops.

VIP Package

• Includes: 1 day entry to the event, access to the VisitBritain and Wego VIP lounge, 3 food vouchers, 3 drinks vouchers, access to Taste cooking workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

*Food vouchers may be redeemed for any dish at any restaurant pop-up.

*Drink vouchers may be used for house beverages, soft drinks, or water. One drink voucher per person may be redeemed for any speciality item from RAW Coffee at Taste of Dubai.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/90175/taste-of-dubai-2024

Tickets

Advanced tickets are now on sale. Buy now to save!

General Admission: AED 75

Taster Package: AED 180

VIP Package: AED 280

On-the-Door Ticket Prices:

General Admission: AED 85

Taster Package: AED 195

VIP Package: AED 295

Event timings:

Friday, February 23, from 3pm to midnight

Saturday, February 24, from 12pm to midnight

Sunday, February 25, from 12pm to 11pm