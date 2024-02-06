Dubai foodie frenzy: 14 delights you can't miss!

Ready to tantalise your taste buds? Dubai's diverse restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you crave classic Italian fare, unique Japanese fusion, or a taste of vibrant Mexico.

Starting February 1, Prime68 steakhouse will be offering an exclusive three-course business lunch deal. Available every Thursday and Friday, 12noon – 3pm. Prime 68 is located in JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai.

Starting February 1, Prime68 steakhouse will be offering an exclusive three-course business lunch deal Image Credit: Supplied

La Mezcaleria JBR has an exciting new addition to its culinary offerings: The Late Breakfast Experience! Its new breakfast hours extend from 12 noon to 5 pm, Sunday to Friday. La Mezcaleria JBR is located at Pavilion at The Beach, opposite JBR, Dubai.

Emirati food blogger Reza Kiani and brothers Josue and Isaac behind Tacos Los Hermanos announced the launch of a limited-time gastronomic experience. Nestled in Motor City's Neighbourhood Food Hall, Tacos Los Hermanos is an authentic Mexican taqueria. Available from January 26 to February 11, Monday to Thursday - 12noon to 10pm; Friday - 12 noon to 10.30pm; Saturday to Sunday: 12 noon to 11.30pm.

Tacos Los Hermanos announced the launch of a limited-time gastronomic experience. Image Credit: Supplied

Located on the ground floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Kitchen Connection is launching ‘Under the Sea’ brunch. For the little chefs in the making, there's a mini chef corner where they can unleash their creativity while themed arts and crafts, and balloon modelling ensure that they stay engaged throughout the afternoon. Available every Sunday from 12.30 to 4.30pm.

Located on the ground floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Kitchen Connection is launching ‘Under the Sea’ brunch. Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy sunset happy hour at Al Manara Beach Bar, Habtoor Grand Resort. This beachfront, open-air eatery is now offering refreshing drinks and delectable snacks. Available daily from 4 to 7pm.

World Pizza Day

On February 9, guests are in for a special treat at Luigia, as the restaurant will be celebrating World Pizza Day with an all-you-can-eat pizza experience. Luigia is located in The Rixos JBR. Available from 5.30 to 11pm.

Yummy Dosa is gearing up for a flavourful celebration on International Pizza Day, February 9. They are serving the open cheese pizza dosa and cheese burst pizza dosa. Head over to any of the branches of Yummy Dosa in Discovery Gardens, Karama in Dubai, or Abu Shagara in Sharjah. The exclusive Pizza Day offer is available all day on February 9.

Yummy Dosa is gearing up for a flavourful celebration on International Pizza Day, February 9. Image Credit: Supplied

Italian cuisine

Positano, JW Marriott Marquis’ Italian restaurant will be hosting a weekly night brunch every Sunday, from 6pm to 12am. From January 30, Positano will be dishing up all you can eat pizza every Tuesday from 6pm to 12am.

Positano will be hosting a weekly night brunch every Sunday, from 6pm to 12am. Image Credit: Supplied

Armani/Ristorante, Armani Hotel Dubai, is bringing the gastronomic glamour of the annual Carnevale di Venezia to Dubai. Available from February 1 to 13.

Japanese cuisine

Around the Block unveils its innovative dual concept as it transforms into the vibrant and Japaneasy-inspired eatery, Tori, every evening from 5pm onwards. Tori’s dual concept is now available at both locations in Wasl 51 and Khawaneej Walk.

Around the Block unveils its innovative dual concept as it transforms into the vibrant and Japaneasy-inspired eatery, Tori, every evening from 5pm onwards. Image Credit: Supplied

Makifornia has officially launched its all-you-can-eat sushi offering – available on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, from 7 to 10pm. It is located at Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai.

Sports café

The Tap House, a destination to watch live sporting events this season, has an extended eight-hour happy hour and more. Visit any branch at Dubai Hills, Souk Al Bahar and Club Vista Mare at the Palm Jumeirah.

Spartan Sports Café, located on the fifth floor of the Sheraton Hotel Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, combines dining with live sports excitement, and comedy night. Available daily, from 11 to 2am.

Ladies night

Mi Amie has announced the launch of its Tuesday Ladies Night, its reinvented theatrical al fresco dinner show, and a new menu for the new season.

It has partnered with party connoisseurs, Secret Parties, as they introduce its new weekly ladies’ night, ‘Marilyn in Miami’, every Tuesday, 7 to 10pm, from January 30. Mi Amie is located in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai.

Mi Amie has announced the launch of its Tuesday Ladies Night. Image Credit: Supplied