Celebrate the Year of the Dragon: 9 recipes to mark Chinese New Year
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon: 9 recipes to mark Chinese New Year

From Chinese radish cake to xiao long bao, here are a few recipes to try

Beef dumpling from pexels.com
Authentic homemade Chinese beef dumplings in less than 10 minutes Image Credit: Leonid Danilov/Pexels.com
As Chinese New Year approaches, homes are filled with the aroma of spices and illuminated by lanterns. Why not experience the celebration this year by preparing authentic Chinese recipes in your kitchen? We've compiled a variety of dishes, from timeless classics like dumplings to steamed fish, catering to diverse palates.

Chinese shrimp dim sum:

This Dubai-based restaurant's take on the classic dim sum dish is a work of art. With over 2,000 different ways to make it, this dish is sure to impress. Here’s the recipe.

guide-to-making-chinese-dim-sum-hutong
Guide to making Chinese dim sum at home Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Chinese dumplings:

Whether you prefer seafood or vegetarian, this dim sum platter has something for everyone. Display with dumplings for a beautiful and tasty presentation. Try this recipe.

Dumpling platter
Dumpling platter Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Chinese radish Cake:

Despite its humble appearance, this dish will surprise you with its light and subtle flavor. Serve with Cantonese chili sauce or XO sauce for an extra kick. This guide will help you to make the most authentic Chinese radish cake.

Radish cake Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Spring rolls:

These crispy and delicious spring rolls are a classic Chinese dish. Fill them with your favorite meat and vegetables for a tasty appetiser. Here’s a guide to make it.

Crab and shrimp spring roll
Crab and shrimp spring roll Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News

Xiao long bao

Learn the art of soup dumplings with juicy fillings and delicate wrappers, perfect for celebrating Chinese New Year or any special occasion. Here’s the recipe.

Mala Beef xiolongbao
Mala beef xiao long bao

Celebrate the start of the new year with homemade seafood noodles with a garlicky twist. Give it a try with this festive recipe.

Prawn noodles
Prawn noodles Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Chinese steamed fish:

This traditional recipe is perfect for the holiday season. Steamed with soy sauce and spring onion, this dish is easy to make and even easier to enjoy. Try this recipe.

chinese-style-steamed-fish-in-soy-sauce-and-spring-onion
Chinese-style steamed fish in soy sauce and spring onion Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Chinese beef dumplings:

Beef seasoned with ginger and soy sauce, wrapped in tender dough and pan-fried for crispy bottoms and juicy pockets. A classic comfort food and lucky addition to your Chinese New Year feast! Here’s the recipe.

Authentic homemade Chinese beef dumplings in less than 10 minutes Image Credit: Leonid Danilov/Pexels.com

Rice noodles:

Celebrate Chinese New Year with Chef Ken Hom's rice noodles. This recipe includes rice noodles, Chinese dried mushrooms, water chestnuts, and garnished with spring onions. Here’s the recipe to try.

Stir fry curry rice noodles
Stir fry curry rice noodles Image Credit: Supplied: Ken Hom

Do you have a favourite food recipe to share with us? Write to us on food@gulfnews.com

