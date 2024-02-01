Celebrate love and fortune: Top restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Valentine's Day and Chinese New Year

Embrace prosperity together! Usher in the Year of the Dragon with traditional feasts. Delight in flavourful dishes symbolising good fortune, like dumplings, and whole fish. From exclusive Valentine's Day dinners to vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations, these top-notch restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi offer unforgettable experiences for couples, families, and friends.

Dubai

Palazzo Versace Dubai is ready to celebrate the ‘Year of the Dragon’ with special culinary packages at Mosaico and Giardino. Mosaico is offering a specially curated high tea accompanied by traditional Chinese entertainment, including dragon dances. Giardino is set to host an exclusive Chinese New Year-styled dinner buffet, featuring authentic delicacies. Available from February 8 to 10 from 10.30am to 7pm.

Giardino is set to host an exclusive Chinese New Year-styled dinner buffet, featuring authentic delicacies. Image Credit: Supplied

BA Boldly Asian at Fairmont The Palm is launching a series of exclusive weekend brunches in celebration of Lunar New Year - on February 9, 10, 16 and 17.

BA Boldly Asian at Fairmont The Palm is launching a series of exclusive weekend brunches in celebration of Lunar New Year. Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Great British Restaurant, at Dukes The Palm, on February 10. Friends and family can welcome the Chinese New Year with a magnificent Asian feast available on February 10, from 7 to 10.30 pm.

Shi, located at Bluewaters Island, Dubai, invites guests to embark on a culinary journey with its exclusive ‘Dragon Feast’. From February 5 to 11, with special emphasis on the 9 and 10, Shi transforms into a hub of Chinese cultural festivity.

Shi, located at Bluewaters Island, Dubai, invites guests to embark on a culinary journey with its exclusive ‘Dragon Feast’. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi

In celebration of the Year of the Dragon, the renowned Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is offering a limited-edition menu featuring specially curated Cantonese dishes. Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is located at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, available from February 9 to 24, from 6 to 11.30 pm.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is offering a limited-edition menu featuring specially curated Cantonese dishes. Image Credit: Supplied

Valentine’s Day

Dubai

This Valentine’s Day, Okku, located in Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, invites guests to celebrate the most romantic day of the year by discovering the themed L.O.V.E. night on Wednesday. The restaurant will treat all couples to a complimentary dessert. Available on February 14 from 6pm onwards..

The Guild Dubai invites guests to indulge in a romantic five-course culinary experience - available on February 14, from 7pm onwards. The Guild is located in IDC Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai.

The Guild Dubai invites guests to indulge in a romantic five-course culinary experience - available on February 14. Image Credit: Supplied

Chic Nonna invites guests to celebrate love in the most indulgent way with a specially curated menu on February 14, this Valentine’s Day.

Chic Nonna invites guests to celebrate love in the most indulgent way with a specially curated menu on February 14. Image Credit: Supplied

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Dubai, conveying Italy’s Amalfi-inspired charm, invites couples to celebrate love in a picturesque setting that captures the essence of Italian coastal romance. It is presenting a specially crafted five-course menu for February 14.

Elevate your Valentine’s Day celebration at OAnjo, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, where Portuguese charm meets Japanese finesse. As you dine at OAnjo, you stand a chance to win an exclusive gift hamper in celebration of the season of love, available on February 14, from 5 to 12pm.

Luigia Dubai, located at The Rixos JBR, invites loved ones to enjoy San Valentino with a special Valentine’s package, inclusive of two delicious freshly baked pizzas from an extensive menu, paired with a bottle of beverage. Available on February 14, from 5.30 to 11pm.

Luigia Dubai, located at The Rixos JBR, invites loved ones to enjoy San Valentino with a special Valentine’s package. Image Credit: Supplied

For a breathtaking magical dinner under the stars, one special couple can book a private gazebo by Palm Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, with uninterrupted views of the striking Dubai skyline. Available on February 14, from 7 to 10pm.

Couples can book a cabana at Cloud 22, the iconic sky pool with sweeping views over The Palm, of Dubai’s captivating skyline. They can have a sumptuous three-course menu on February 14, from 8 to 11pm. Cloud 22 is located in Atlantis The Royal.

Couples can book a cabana at Cloud 22, the iconic sky pool with sweeping views over The Palm, of Dubai’s captivating skyline. Image Credit: Supplied

Exclusive to just five couples for an evening of dining under the stars, the Imperial Club Beach, located in Atlantis, The Palm, is offering a delicious five-course feast. Available on February 14, from 7 to 10pm.

Ossiano, located in Atlantis, The Palm, is offering a 10-course menu for two, and a front-row seat to the mesmerising Ambassador Lagoon. Lucky female guests will also be gifted a Tiffany and Co. necklace and a bouquet of flowers at the end of the feast. Available on February 14, from 6 to 11pm.

Ossiano, located in Atlantis, The Palm, is offering a 10-course menu for two, and a front-row seat to the mesmerising Ambassador Lagoon. Image Credit: Supplied

The renowned one Michelin-star restaurant, Dinner, by Heston Blumenthal invites guests to celebrate the joy of Valentine’s Day over a special menu, which draws inspiration from the tastes and tales of Britain dating back as far as the thirteenth century, from the farmers’ table to the grand royal courts of England. Couples will walk out with a delicious chocolate heart courtesy of Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. Available on February 14, from 6 to 11pm.

On Valentine’s Day, guests are welcome to experience the artistry of a special omakase menu at Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm. The lavish Japanese Peruvian-inspired dinner is complemented by Nobu’s exclusive beverages . Couples will also receive a complimentary box of chocolates and roses. Available on February 14, from 6 to 11pm.

La Mar by Chef Gastón Acurio will offer a meticulously curated array of special dishes, including mariscada featuring oysters, Hokkaido scallops, caviar, tuna, and sashimi. Available on February 14, from 6 to 11pm. La Mar is located in Atlantis The Royal.

Irresistible Greek Mediterranean flavours and a vibrant ambience come together this Valentine’s Day at Milos. Couples will receive a special box of chocolates in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Available on February 14, from 6 to 11pm, it is located in Atlantis The Royal.

Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen and Bar located in Atlantis, The Palm, is offering a four-course Valentine’s menu, available on February 14 from 6 to 10pm.

Seagrill Bistro, located in Fairmont The Palm, is offering a four-course set menu for Valentine’s Day. For a more private experience, book a seaside cabana, complete with caviar and beverage on arrival, available from February 14 to 17.

Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort, is offering a special three-course menu. The evening will be filled with the melodious harmonies of a skilled singer and a violinist. Available on February 14, from 7pm to 12am.

Elevate this Valentine’s Day with QD’s Bar and Grill at Dubai Creek Resort, where Dubai’s glittering skyline and Creek take centre stage. Treat your partner to a lavish three-course sharing set menu. Couples can also opt for a private cabana for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day. Available on February 14 from 5pm to 3am.

Elevate this Valentine’s Day with QD’s Bar and Grill at Dubai Creek Resort, where Dubai’s glittering skyline and Creek take centre stage. Image Credit: Supplied

Couples looking for a celebration of South American cuisine need not look any further than Asado Nights curated by Argentinian-born Chef Rodrigo Llanes and hosted at the vibrant Piazza, Park Hyatt Dubai. Couples can indulge in a Valentine’s Day special four-course set menu, which includes a tango performance. Available on February 14, from 7 to 10pm.

Located in the heart of Marina, Noepe, with New England vibes, may be a great spot to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Women are in for a sweet surprise as they will be welcomed with a red rose to kick off this special day. Available on February 14, from 6pm to 12am.

Located in the heart of Marina, Noepe, with New England vibes, may be a great spot to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Image Credit: Supplied

This Valentine’s Day, Godiva - Belgian Chocolate Café, located in Rixos Premium Dubai, is getting a full, red makeover to celebrate the quintessential season of love. Available on February 14, from 3 to 6pm.

Add another chapter to your love story this Valentine’s Day with a romantic evening at Turquoise Restaurant, located in Rixos Premium Dubai . Available on February 14, from 6.30 to 9.30pm.

Step into an enchanting evening filled with love and culinary delights at Belgian Beer Café located in Grand Millennium Dubai, this Valentine’s Day. Available on February 14, from 7 to 11pm.

Step into an enchanting evening filled with love and culinary delights at Belgian Beer Café located in Grand Millennium Dubai, this Valentine’s Day. Image Credit: Supplied

This Valentine’s Day, Lucky Voice, located in Grand Millennium Dubai, is hosting a Ladies' Night like no other, where the spotlight is on you and your gal pals. The venue has curated an enchanting evening where women can enjoy four complimentary drinks and 25 per cent off on food while reveling in the freshest beats by a live DJ - available on February 14 from 5pm to 12am.

Make your way to Crystal Bar this February 14 and elevate your romantic rendezvous with an exquisite sharing cheese platter for two, perfectly paired with two glasses of beverages. Available on February 14 from 5pm to 12am, Crystal Bar is located in Grand Millennium Dubai.

Celebrate love at Ilios, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah. They are offering a three-course set menu. Opens from Tuesday to Sunday, from 1 pm to 2 am (closed on Monday).

Celebrate love at Ilios, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah. They are offering a three-course set menu. Image Credit: Supplied

Escape the ordinary and join Aura Skypool for an enchanting Valentine’s Night Swim. On February 14, from 8 to 11pm, swim amidst the perfect backdrop while being serenaded by Aura's live performers and resident DJ. The ‘Eat, Swim, Love’ experience has two package options available. Couples can enjoy complimentary beverages, and a delectable Pan-Asian inspired sharing platter. Aura Skypool is located in The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Escape the ordinary and join Aura Skypool for an enchanting Valentine’s Night Swim. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi

Mika, by Chef Mario Loi, announced an exclusive Valentine's Day dining experience. This one-night-only event features a meticulously crafted five-course menu. Available on February 14, Mika is located in Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.