Savour the new: Dubai and Abu Dhabi's hottest restaurants, menus, and offers

Foodies rejoice! Dubai and Abu Dhabi's culinary scene is sizzling with exciting new arrivals, menu revamps, and tempting offers. From Irish pubs and chic Italian eateries to delectable weekend brunches, there's something for every palate and budget. Dive into our guide to discover the latest gastronomic gems and plan your next mouthwatering adventure.

Openings

Dubai International (DXB) has opened O’Regan’s Irish Bar and Restaurant on February 13. This contemporary establishment in DXB’s Terminal 3, Concourse C, offers guests a variety of global food and beverage offerings before their flight.

Pret A Manger, the food and organic coffee brand, has recently opened two new locations in Dubai - Media City and Emaar Square.

Magnolia Bakery announced the grand opening of its newest store in Cedre Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis, in the first week of February.

New menu

Discover the secrets of well-being with The Grazer’s newly unveiled Mediterranean brunch. It is in Downtown and only a short walk from Dubai Mall. Available every Saturday from 12.30 to 4 pm.

Geales invites you to rediscover ‘Easy Roast Sundays’. Enjoy a three-course set menu, available every Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. Geales is in Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai.

Chef Izu Ani’s chic Middle Eastern-Mediterranean restaurant in DIFC is giving guests complimentary bar bites this season. Available every day from 5 to 7pm.

Kababji, renowned for its authentic Lebanese flavors, is offering a new breakfast menu at Kababji JBR. It is available from 8am to 12 noon.

Italian flavour

Immerse yourself in an enchanting Italian theme night every Friday at Luciano’s, in Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. Available every Friday, from 6.30 to 10.30pm.

On February 17, Isola restaurant will be hosting a Carnevale themed lunch experience on the terrace. The restaurant is open every Saturday, from 1 to 4 pm. It is in Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Dubai.

Vero Italian introduces Dubai’s only ‘100 Layers Lasagna’, a mouthwatering masterpiece made up of 100 layers of aromatic Italian flavours. Available every day at Vero Italian, located in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah.

Monno launches its all-new weekend Italian breakfast. The new ‘easy like a Monno morning’ menu is now serving weekly on Saturday and Sunday mornings between 8am and 12pm, with outdoor dining available. Monno is at Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai.

Delectable offers

Enjoy all you can drink and unlimited dragon wings every Friday at High So Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai. Available from 9pm to 3am.

Abu Dhabi

Sand and Koal – beachside restaurant at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi – has announced a brand new brunch starting on February 17. The immersive brunch is from 1 to 4pm, every Saturday.

Embark on a flavourful journey that transcends borders at Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi with the Street Food Market, featuring global street foods paired with the finest beverages, at the Rose Lounge Bar on February 17, from 7 to 11 pm. Bab Al Qasr Hotel is in Abu Dhabi.

Villa Toscana invites Italian cuisine enthusiasts to savour an extraordinary feast. Guests can indulge in chef Vittorio's specialised menu, a harmonious exploration of five distinct ravioli creations. Available from February 16 to 25, 7 to 11pm. Villa Toscana is in The St Regis Abu Dhabi.

