Dubai's February feast: A sensory symphony for all gastronaut adventurers!

New restaurants

Al Ghurair Centre plans to redefine Deira’s dining scene with the upcoming launch of Flayva, a highly anticipated global ‘street food’ hall featuring 23 exciting homegrown concepts set to open on February 16. The upcoming lineup for venues includes Allo Beirut, offering Lebanese dishes; Bao Friends, a modern bao joint infused with both Asian and Arab flavours; House of Curry for an authentic Indian food experience; Warung Bandung for traditional Indonesian flavours; Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe and Little Oriental Dining for Asian fusion delights; and Salvis Junior, Chibog Restaurant, and Bacolod Inasal BBQ for delicious Filipino cuisine. Japanese joint Tako Ichiban House; Uzbeki Cuisine for an authentic taste of Uzbekistan; Clucks for a fried chicken food fest; and Siam Thai Food for traditional flavours from the east. Hubboba Tea Café, an Emirati-owned Boba tea shop, and Taro by BaoFriends. Flayva will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 11pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 1am.

Talented French Chef, Jean Imbert is bringing a taste of the Mediterranean seaside to The Lana with two new concepts, Riviera, a modern venue inspired by Chef Jean’s heritage and travels from around the breath-taking Mediterranean coastline; and destination rooftop lounge, High Society - a luxury poolside lounging concept located on the highest level of The Lana. Open from 7am, the venue offers indoor and al fresco dining with a terrace overlooking the water. The Lana is in Business Bay, Dubai.

Wok & Co, serving Pan-Asian cuisine, is launching – Wok & Co Express food truck. Starting February 5, the food truck will offer a flavourful dining option parked conveniently outside the Wok & Co terrace from Mondays to Fridays, from 10am to 6pm. Wok & Co Terrace is in Ibis One Central, Dubai.

Digital coffee shop Drinkit opened its second location in Emaar Square Building 1. Guests can pre-order the beverages via the Drinkit app on their way to the coffee shop or through digital kiosks.

New menus

Koko Bay is kicking off February with a new look to their iconic Koko Loco Brunch. Available every Sunday, from 1 to 4 pm. Koko Bay is in West Beach Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Room 1618, the neo-classic lounge, and patisserie in the heart of Mirdif, is excited to unveil its breakfast menu.

Valentine’s Day specials

This Valentine's Day, prepare for an unparalleled celebration of love at boho luxe Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge. Couples can look forward to an exquisite sharing style set menu. Available from February 14 to 16, from 6.30 to 10.30pm. Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is in Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Lucky Fish, seafood restaurant, is all set to spread the love this Valentine's Day with an exciting a la carte menu. Available on February 14, from 10am to 3am. Lucky Fish is located on the beachfront of Palm West Beach on Palm Jumeirah.

Signor Sassi presents a selection of exquisite Valentine's Day chef’s specials served alongside their renowned à la carte offerings. Available for both lunch and dinner on February 14. Signor Sassi is located at St Regis Gardens the Palm

Homegrown Indian favourite Zafran offers a set menu for two, from February 12 to 16. Available from 12 noon to 11pm on weekdays and 12 noon to 12am on weekends. Zafran Indian Kitchen is in Dubai Hills Mall and Zafran Indian Bistro in Mirdiff City Centre.

Anása is offering a chance to dine under the stars. Available from February 14 to 17. Anása is in Conrad Hotel Dubai.

This Valentine's Day, guests are invited to immerse themselves in romance at Dream Dubai. On February 14, an enchanted evening featuring specially curated performances and a specially crafted romantic set menu awaits. It is located at the Address Beach Resort, JBR.

Amazónico Dubai has curated a special menu for this season of love. Available on February 14. Amazónico is in DIFC.

Surprise your sushi-loving partner with SushiArt’s Valentine’s Day dining offer. Available on February 14 at the following locations: SushiArt at Dubai Hills Mall, Mirdiff City Centre, DIFC Marble Walk, JBR, JVC Circle Mall, Meadows, Media City, Motor City, Masdar, Galleria Mall Abu Dhabi.

Joe’s Backyard is launching a special Valentine’s Day menu for couples to enjoy exclusively on February 14, from 8pm onwards. For couples looking to celebrate on the weekend instead, Joe’s Backyard offers brunch on Fridays and Saturdays. Available every Friday from 2 to 5pm and 8 to 11pm. Every Saturday from 1.30 to 4.30pm and from 8 to 11pm. Joe’s Backyard is in Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City.

Canary Club, in Banyan Tree Dubai, invites couples to an unforgettable Valentine's Day celebration at Tikis Rooftop, aptly named Te Amo, Te Quiero imbued by Latin America’s state of mind. Te Amo, Te Quiero promises a gastronomic journey with a specially crafted 3-course menu. Available on February 14 from 7pm. One for the girls, Tikis Rooftop will be hosting a special Galentine’s Day on February 15 from 7 to 11pm.

L'Atelier Robuchon invites couples to celebrate love and romance with a specially crafted dining experience. On February 14, the Michelin-starred restaurant will offer an enchanting evening filled with romantic touches to mark the occasion.

Executive Chef Roberto Torre and his team have created a bespoke menu for Valentine's Day, allowing couples to customise their dining experience. L'Atelier Robuchon is located in DIFC.

This Valentine's Day, indulge in romance at Rüya Dubai with its exclusive Made with Love set menu - a curated selection of chef Gokhan’s Anatolian masterpieces. Available from February 9 to 16. Rüya Dubai is in St Regis Dubai, The Palm.

Couples are invited to immerse in romance this Valentine’s Day at The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery. Couples can indulge in a three-course meal on February 14, from 7 to 11pm. The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery is in Wyndham Dubai Marina

Sausage Saloon invites you to indulge in a romantic experience with its Love-Bites Share Deal. Available from February 12 to 29, from 11am to 11pm. Sausage Saloon is in Dubai Festival City, Food Court.

