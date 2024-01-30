From beachside bliss to city chic: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with unforgettable dining in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah

Valentine’s Day in the UAE promises unforgettable experiences amidst stunning settings. There are plenty of restaurant offerings and experiences in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah. Indulge in a sumptuous menu, refreshing drinks and live entertainment, whether you are looking for a romantic dinner under the stars, by the beachside, luxurious or al fresco dining.

Experience a romantic dinner by The Beach at Al Manara Beach Bar. Treat your partner or favourite friends to a beautiful evening of dining under the stars at Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, with a sumptuous three-course menu. Available daily from 5 to 9pm.

Embark on a romantic culinary journey this Valentine's Day at Miya, located at Bluewaters Island, Orange parking, Gate 1. The evening begins with a delightful amuse bouche – feta kataifi with a lemon gem. For the main course, savour the Tahini Salmon with tarana and lemon-oregano sauce or relish the angus striploin with truffle-glazed perfection, broccolini, hand-cut fries, and tzatziki. Available on February 14.

Hutong Dubai offers an exclusive and curated experience available only on February 14. The focal point of this celebration is the Hutong Lover’s Nest, an exquisite dessert crafted to perfection. The restaurant is located in Gate Building 6, DIFC Dubai. For lunch, from 12noon to 4pm. Dinner from 6pm to 2am.

Observatory Bar & Grill, located on the 52nd floor of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, is offering a three-course set menu, along with live entertainment. Available on February 14, from 6.30 to 11.30pm.

Koko Bay, on February 14, is offering an exclusive Valentine’s Day three-course dinner menu. The curated experience begins at 7pm onwards, as the beach transforms for live entertainment sets. Koko Bay is located on the West Beach in Palm Jumeirah.

Asil, known for its fusion of Arabesque cuisine, blending Turkish senses, Lebanese flavours, and Moroccan taste, will undergo a full Valentine's Day culinary makeover. It is located in Rixos Premium Dubai and the menu is available on February 13 and 14.

Tasca by José Avillez invites guests to indulge in a romantic evening with its ‘Ao Meu Amor’ event, translating to ‘to my beloved’. It features a five-course chef’s choice tasting menu, and live band. Tasca is located in Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai.

Toshi, located in Grand Millennium Dubai, invites you to an unforgettable evening with an all-you-can-eat buffet. Available on February 14 from 6.30 to 11pm.

Sweeten up Valentine's Day celebrations with a limited-edition Valentine CrazyShake available from February 12 to 14 at all Black Tap venues.

Harvesters, located in Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai, is having an anti-Valentine’s Day party. Featuring live entertainment and three hours of unlimited house beverages, guests can partake in Harvesters’ 1 kg burger challenge, or take on the 1-metre sandwich. Available from February 13 to 14, 9pm to 12am.

Armani/Ristorante is offering a six-course menu. Standout dishes include balfego tuna carpaccio, dover sole with an umami sea urchin sauce and loin of venison napped in cocoa bean hazelnut butter. Available on February 14.

Noor Lounge is launching a love-themed Afternoon Tea for Two. Guests can enjoy artisanal treats including chocolate teddy bears and hazelnut ganache – complete with a rich selection of specialty teas. Guests will receive a heart-shaped box of chocolates to end the experience on a sweet note. Noor Lounge is located in Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai - available from February 8 to 18.

Shishka, located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, is offering a special set menu. The mains include delicious pan-fried salmon with signature honey sauce and chanterelles mélange chicken. Available on February 14.

Nobu by the Beach, a pool and beach club, is offering an unforgettable Valentine’s Day dinner featuring Japanese Peruvian delights. Couples can enjoy a meticulously curated set menu with a Japanese Peruvian twist. It is located in Atlantis The Royal. Available on February 14, from 7 to 10 pm.

Mashrabiya Lounge invites guests to a lavish Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea experience. It is located in Fairmont The Palm. Available from February 14 to 17, from 12 noon to 5pm.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi is all set to elevate Valentine's Day for everyone with akami tuna sashimi, and spicy dan dan noodles with sesame chicken, cucumber, and cilantro. It is located in Pullman Dubai Downtown.

Zerofat Marina Gate is spreading love with their newly launched Valentine’s Sunday Brunch Adventure. Try out delicious dishes such as eggs benedict, Texas twist salad, and lemon shrimp tacos. Available every Sunday, from 10am to 2pm.

Ting Irie, at Souk Al Manzil Downtown Dubai, invites guests to experience an authentic Jamaican Valentine's Day celebration. The three-course menu is available on February 14 from 2 to 11 pm.

Savour an enchanting evening at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites with the most breathtaking romantic dinner setup. Boasting a captivating Bohemian Fisherman style table setup and décor, your partner and you can indulge in an exquisite dining experience. Available on February 14 from 7 to 9.30pm.

Wok & Co invites couples to embark on an enchanting culinary journey. The all-day dining Pan-Asian restaurant is offering an exclusive three-course set menu, inclusive of a complimentary glass of beverage – available only on February 14 from 6:30 to 11 pm. It is located in Ibis One Central, Dubai.

Celebrate the special day away from the crowds with an enchanting Valentine’s Day experience on the Earth Course, where couples will be treated to a romantic set-up, serenaded by a live piano performance and savour a five-course gourmet dinner. Available on February 14 from 7pm onwards. Earth Course is located at Golf and Country Club - Jumeirah Golf Estates – Dubai.

Women are invited to gather their friends for a Galentine’s celebration of love and friendship at Crafty Fox Gastropub. A stylish welcome awaits with two complimentary specially crafted drinks for women, followed by an evening of fun and laughter. Available from February 14, from 6 pm onwards. Crafty Fox is located at Golf and Country Club - Jumeirah Golf Estates – Dubai.

For a love story set in India, there’s Armani/Amal offering a romantic five-course vegetarian or non-vegetarian meal for two. Dishes include langoustine with curry leaf-fragranced tomato sauce, a light artichoke and paneer tikka, and a fragrant gulab and rose mousse dessert. It is located in Armani Hotel Dubai and available on February 14, as Valentine’s Day dinner.

Join Little Miss India for Mohini's Valentine's Day, Fairmont The Palm, for a special menu, which includes murgh tikka and bhutiyan dey kebab. Available from February 14 to 17, from 6 to 11pm.

Dhaba Lane is offering a special Valentine's Day menu, which will be available at all its outlets in Al Nahda, Karama, Garhoud and JLT from February 7 to 14.

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, located in Jumeirah Al Qasr, is set to bring Bollywood romance this Valentine’s Day, with a six-course menu. Available on February 14, 7 to 11.30pm.

Carnival by Trèsind's is offering a Valentine's Day menu. Located in DIFC, couples can savour an eight-course menu with refreshing beverages. Menu highlights includes raj kachori, injipulli prawns, molten chocolate ball. Available on February 14, from 7pm onwards.

Eva's Fusion Restaurant, located in Millennium Place Barsha Heights, has curated a special Valentine's Day menu. There’s something for everyone – guacamole and nachos, rosemary chicken skewers and honey garlic prawns. Available from February 8 to 14.

Yummy Dosa is launching their exclusive heart-shaped dosa, which will be available across all its outlets in February. It is an all-month offer at Yummy Dosa's Karama, Sharjah, or Discovery Gardens outlet.

Couples are invited to experience Indian flavours at Kasturi with a four-course sharing menu and beverage pairings. Available on February 14, from 6 pm onwards. It is located at Golf and Country Club - Jumeirah Golf Estates – Dubai.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is offering the Starry Mediterranean Evening at Deck Se7en, the property's newly revamped al fresco dining bar and kitchen, with a tantalising three-course meal, inclusive of soft beverages. Available on February 14, from 7 to 11pm.

Café Java is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a delightful selection of themed pastries on the week of Valentine's Day and complimentary heart-shaped cookies with every coffee order on 14 February.

In the lead up to Valentine’s Day, S Bar at SLS in Business Bay is offering a Romantic Afternoon Tea experience, from February 9 to 14, 3 to 7pm.

Siraj Restaurant, located in Souq Al Bahar, is offering a la carte menu that melds Emirati and Levantine cuisine. To elevate the romantic atmosphere, a singer will serenade couples throughout the evening, providing the perfect soundtrack for an unforgettable Valentine's Day celebration. As a special treat, each couple will receive a complimentary delicious cake.

Abu Dhabi

James, the bistro known for its contemporary French cuisine, has launched a sweet tribute to love, the limited edition red velvet tiramisu. It is available at both James’ Al Reem Island and Al Qana pop-up locations throughout the month of February.

Valentine's Day at Punjab Grill - savour modern Indian cuisine with a four-course set menu. It is available from February 9 to 14 at Punjab Grill's outlets in Anantara Downtown Dubai and The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi.

Ras Al Khaimah

Located in Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, you’ll find Ula that translates as ‘sea jewel’. Every day from 5 to 11pm, couples can enjoy a romantic dining experience that includes a delicious sharing menu with beverages.

