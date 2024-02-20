Dubai's dining delights this week - from escargot festival to comedy and curry!

Calling all culinary daredevils and giggle-loving gourmands! Dubai's restaurant scene is offering everything from escargot adventures to laugh-out-loud comedy nights.
Craving an Italian adventure? We got you covered. Or maybe you're a sushi fan seeking your next sashimi discovery? This list is your gastronomic roadmap to deliciousness.
Grab your foodie squad and get ready to explore!
Festivals and comic relief
Couqley's is hosting its first-ever Escargot Festival, running from February 15 to March 15. You can savour five new variations of this delicacy. Complimentary valet parking is available at the Mövenpick Hotel. You can find Couqley locations at Mövenpick Hotel, JLT Dubai, Cluster A, which is open daily for lunch and dinner from 12pm to 1am, and at Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, which is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 6 to 1am.
Enjoy a night of laughter with renowned comedians on Thursday, February 22, from 8.30pm onwards at the Stables Dubai comedy night. Entry is free, and you can indulge in delicious food and beverages like chicken wings, summer vegetable pizza, dark chocolate tar-tar, and sticky toffee pudding. The Stables Dubai is on 32 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai.
Offers and theme nights
Sushi lovers can rejoice at Oanjo's all-you-can-eat sushi offer available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 to 11pm. Indulge in an unlimited menu of sushi flavours with optional beverage pairing. It is located at Mall of Emirates.
Immerse yourself in an enchanting Italian theme night every Friday at Mangia Italiano, Luciano's, in Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. Savour an array of authentic dishes from various regions of Italy, starting from 6.30 to 10.30pm.
New restaurant
Discover Shima, a new coastal escape at One Palm Jumeirah Dorchester Collection, featuring vibrant Japanese cuisine by renowned Chef Koyi Tanabe.
New menu
Trèsind, located at One and Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, has launched a new beverage menu called ‘The Indian Odyssey’. The menu is available every day from 12 to 11.30pm.
Discover Yui in Dubai Design District, the UAE's first handmade ramen house. Their new menu features various ramen options. It is located on the ground floor of building 7, Dubai Design District. Open for lunch and dinner from 12pm to 10.30pm daily.
Explore the new menu at Besh Turkish Kitchen every Thursday, featuring dishes infused with Turkish flavours. It is located on Level 5 of Sheraton Mall of the Emirates. Every Thursday from 12pm to 10pm.
James French Riviera, Abu Dhabi, set menu: James' new French-inspired set menu is available on Monday evenings from 7 to 11pm.
