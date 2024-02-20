Dubai's dining delights this week - from escargot festival to comedy and curry!

Grab your foodie squad and get ready to explore!

Festivals and comic relief

Couqley's is hosting its first-ever Escargot Festival, running from February 15 to March 15. You can savour five new variations of this delicacy. Complimentary valet parking is available at the Mövenpick Hotel. You can find Couqley locations at Mövenpick Hotel, JLT Dubai, Cluster A, which is open daily for lunch and dinner from 12pm to 1am, and at Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, which is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 6 to 1am.

Couqley’s Escargot Festival Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy a night of laughter with renowned comedians on Thursday, February 22, from 8.30pm onwards at the Stables Dubai comedy night. Entry is free, and you can indulge in delicious food and beverages like chicken wings, summer vegetable pizza, dark chocolate tar-tar, and sticky toffee pudding. The Stables Dubai is on 32 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai.

The Stables Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Offers and theme nights

Sushi lovers can rejoice at Oanjo's all-you-can-eat sushi offer available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 to 11pm. Indulge in an unlimited menu of sushi flavours with optional beverage pairing. It is located at Mall of Emirates.

Sushi at Oanjo Image Credit: Supplied

Immerse yourself in an enchanting Italian theme night every Friday at Mangia Italiano, Luciano's, in Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. Savour an array of authentic dishes from various regions of Italy, starting from 6.30 to 10.30pm.

New restaurant

Discover Shima, a new coastal escape at One Palm Jumeirah Dorchester Collection, featuring vibrant Japanese cuisine by renowned Chef Koyi Tanabe.

Shima will open as a part of The Palm’s latest beachside addition Image Credit: Supplied

New menu

Trèsind, located at One and Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, has launched a new beverage menu called ‘The Indian Odyssey’. The menu is available every day from 12 to 11.30pm.

Discover Yui in Dubai Design District, the UAE's first handmade ramen house. Their new menu features various ramen options. It is located on the ground floor of building 7, Dubai Design District. Open for lunch and dinner from 12pm to 10.30pm daily.

Explore the new menu at Besh Turkish Kitchen every Thursday, featuring dishes infused with Turkish flavours. It is located on Level 5 of Sheraton Mall of the Emirates. Every Thursday from 12pm to 10pm.

Savour A La Turk menu at Besh Turkish Kitchen Image Credit: Supplied

James French Riviera, Abu Dhabi, set menu: James' new French-inspired set menu is available on Monday evenings from 7 to 11pm.

James launches monday night French Riviera Set Menu Image Credit: Supplied