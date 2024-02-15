Craving comfort food? Conquer weeknights with these 6 classic recipes!

Do you find yourself craving hearty and comforting meals? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 6 classic comfort food recipes that are sure to satisfy your cravings and make your weeknights a little more special. From creamy pasta to shepherd's pie, these all-time favourites are easy to make and perfect for any night of the week.
Quick midweek creamy chicken pasta
Craving creamy pasta? This recipe delivers with tender chicken, a flavourful sauce, and minimal effort - perfect for busy weeknights. Try this recipe.
Chili con carne
Chili con carne is a traditional Tex-Mex dish made by cooking meat and beans together in a spicy stew. The dish is famous for its strong and rich flavours, which are achieved by using a blend of spices like chili powder, cumin, and paprika, along with ingredients like onions, garlic, and tomatoes. The resulting flavour is a perfect combination of spicy and savoury. Here’s a guide to make it.
Mac and cheese
The ultimate comfort food! Customise this recipe with your favourite cheeses, like cheddar, gruyere, or emmental. Give it a try with this easy to follow recipe.
Shepherd's pie
This British dish combines ground meat, creamy mashed potatoes, and a rich gravy for a satisfying meal. Here’s the recipe to try.
Bangers and mash
Another British classic, this duo of juicy sausages and fluffy mashed potatoes smothered in onion gravy is pure comfort food heaven. Here's a guide to make it.
Chocolate chip cookies
No comfort food roundup is complete without classic cookies! Enjoy the perfect combination of gooey centers and crispy edges with this timeless recipe. We have a recipe that is simple to follow and can be prepared in less than 15 minutes.
Do you have any recipes to share? Write to us at food@gulfnews.com