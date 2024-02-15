Craving comfort food? Conquer weeknights with these 6 classic recipes!
Craving comfort food? Conquer weeknights with these 6 classic recipes!

From creamy pasta to shepherd’s pie, here are a few recipes to try

Shepherd's Pie
Shepherd's Pie Image Credit: Camera Press
Do you find yourself craving hearty and comforting meals? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 6 classic comfort food recipes that are sure to satisfy your cravings and make your weeknights a little more special. From creamy pasta to shepherd's pie, these all-time favourites are easy to make and perfect for any night of the week.

Quick midweek creamy chicken pasta

Craving creamy pasta? This recipe delivers with tender chicken, a flavourful sauce, and minimal effort - perfect for busy weeknights. Try this recipe.

Pasta with an Arabic touch
Pasta with an Arabic touch Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Chili con carne

Chili con carne is a traditional Tex-Mex dish made by cooking meat and beans together in a spicy stew. The dish is famous for its strong and rich flavours, which are achieved by using a blend of spices like chili powder, cumin, and paprika, along with ingredients like onions, garlic, and tomatoes. The resulting flavour is a perfect combination of spicy and savoury. Here’s a guide to make it.

Chili Con Carne
Chili Con Carne Image Credit: Shutterstock

Mac and cheese

The ultimate comfort food! Customise this recipe with your favourite cheeses, like cheddar, gruyere, or emmental. Give it a try with this easy to follow recipe.

Chifferi pasta with cheese and tomatoes
Chifferi pasta with cheese and tomatoes Image Credit: Shutterstock

Shepherd's pie

This British dish combines ground meat, creamy mashed potatoes, and a rich gravy for a satisfying meal. Here’s the recipe to try.

Shepherd's Pie
Shepherd's Pie Image Credit: Camera Press

Bangers and mash

Another British classic, this duo of juicy sausages and fluffy mashed potatoes smothered in onion gravy is pure comfort food heaven. Here's a guide to make it.

Bangers and mash
Bangers and mash Image Credit: Shutterstock

Chocolate chip cookies

No comfort food roundup is complete without classic cookies! Enjoy the perfect combination of gooey centers and crispy edges with this timeless recipe. We have a recipe that is simple to follow and can be prepared in less than 15 minutes.

Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies Image Credit: Camera Press

Do you have any recipes to share? Write to us at food@gulfnews.com

