Gulf News' Your Ramadan Table' food show: Roasted cauliflower salad
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Gulf News' Your Ramadan Table' food show: Roasted cauliflower salad

Chef John Buenaventura's protein-packed salad topped with roasted hazelnuts

Video Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/ Gulf News
Also in this package

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2 to 3

Ingredients

500 gms cauliflower

5 gms turmeric powder

5 gms cumin powder

100 gms tahini

1 cup yoghurt

50 ml honey

30 gms dates

30 gms pomegranate arils

50 gms chickpeas

30 gms hazelnuts

10 gms mint leaves

40 ml ml olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Method

To make roasted cauliflower salad, soak the chickpeas overnight in water before cooking them —once cooked, season with salt and set aside. Alternatively, you could use canned chickpeas, drained, and set aside.

Next, toast the hazelnuts over a medium flame, roughly chop them, and keep them aside.

Now cut the cauliflower into florets and season with cumin powder, turmeric powder, black pepper, and salt in a baking tray. Drizzle olive oil over the cauliflower and put it in the oven at 160°C for 15 to 20 minutes until it becomes crispy and light golden in colour. Once done, cool it down and chop it into smaller pieces.

For the dressing, whisk together one cup of yoghurt, tahini, ¼ teaspoon of cumin powder, salt, honey, and lemon juice until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, add a tablespoon of water.

Thinly slice the dates and add them to a salad bowl, along with the toasted hazelnuts.

In a serving bowl, add the roasted cauliflower, cooked chickpeas, yoghurt dressing, ¼ teaspoon of cumin powder, and season with salt. Give it a good mix. Finally, roughly chop the mint leaves and add them along with ½ tablespoon of lemon juice to the salad. Toss it with some pomegranate arils, and your roasted cauliflower salad is ready to serve. Enjoy!

Roasted cauliflower salad is a perfect balance of flavours and textures that will excite your taste buds. The dish combines crispy cauliflower, sweet dates, nutty hazelnuts, and tangy yoghurt dressing to create a delightful and impressive meal that anyone would enjoy.

- Chef John Buenaventura, Executive Chef and Host of Your Ramadan Table by Gulf News

Join us for the next recipe tomorrow!

Do you have a favourite Ramadan recipe to share? Write to us at food@gulfnews.com.

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.