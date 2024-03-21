Gulf News' Your Ramadan Table' food show: Roasted cauliflower salad

Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 2 to 3
Ingredients
500 gms cauliflower
5 gms turmeric powder
5 gms cumin powder
100 gms tahini
1 cup yoghurt
50 ml honey
30 gms dates
30 gms pomegranate arils
50 gms chickpeas
30 gms hazelnuts
10 gms mint leaves
40 ml ml olive oil
1 tbsp lemon juice
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
Method
To make roasted cauliflower salad, soak the chickpeas overnight in water before cooking them —once cooked, season with salt and set aside. Alternatively, you could use canned chickpeas, drained, and set aside.
Next, toast the hazelnuts over a medium flame, roughly chop them, and keep them aside.
Now cut the cauliflower into florets and season with cumin powder, turmeric powder, black pepper, and salt in a baking tray. Drizzle olive oil over the cauliflower and put it in the oven at 160°C for 15 to 20 minutes until it becomes crispy and light golden in colour. Once done, cool it down and chop it into smaller pieces.
For the dressing, whisk together one cup of yoghurt, tahini, ¼ teaspoon of cumin powder, salt, honey, and lemon juice until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, add a tablespoon of water.
Thinly slice the dates and add them to a salad bowl, along with the toasted hazelnuts.
In a serving bowl, add the roasted cauliflower, cooked chickpeas, yoghurt dressing, ¼ teaspoon of cumin powder, and season with salt. Give it a good mix. Finally, roughly chop the mint leaves and add them along with ½ tablespoon of lemon juice to the salad. Toss it with some pomegranate arils, and your roasted cauliflower salad is ready to serve. Enjoy!
Roasted cauliflower salad is a perfect balance of flavours and textures that will excite your taste buds. The dish combines crispy cauliflower, sweet dates, nutty hazelnuts, and tangy yoghurt dressing to create a delightful and impressive meal that anyone would enjoy.
Join us for the next recipe tomorrow!
Do you have a favourite Ramadan recipe to share? Write to us at food@gulfnews.com.