Gulf News' Your Ramadan Table' food show: Dallah Tiramisu

Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Setting time: 3 hours
Serves: 2 to 3
Ingredients
100 gms lady finger cookies
200 ml mascarpone cheese
1 cup heavy cream
100 ml Arabic coffee (store-bought)
3 egg yolks
A pinch of salt
200 gms refined sugar
2 tsp cocoa powder
2 cardamom pods
1/2 tsp vanilla essence
Method
In a mixing bowl, combine egg yolks, unrefined sugar, and heavy cream using a mixer. Double boil the mixture for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring it well. Add mascarpone cheese and fold it in. Set it aside.
In a different bowl, whip the heavy cream and add 2 tablespoons of sugar, vanilla essence, and a pinch of salt. Continue whipping until you get stiff peaks. Keep it aside.
Next, boil some Arabic coffee with crushed cardamom and simmer it for 10 to 15 minutes. Strain it and keep it aside.
Take a container and arrange the ladyfinger cookies in it. Pour the cardamom-infused coffee over the ladyfingers, just enough to absorb the coffee. Do not pour too much, or the cookies may break. Alternatively, quickly dip the cookies in coffee syrup and arrange them in the container.
Top the ladyfinger cookies with the mascarpone cheese mixture. Layer it again with the ladyfinger cookies and repeat until all the ingredients are used up.
Spread the whipped cream on top of the layers. Tap the container gently to remove any air bubbles. Cover it with a thin plastic cover and refrigerate it for 3 to 4 hours.
When serving, scoop out the tiramisu into a serving bowl and dust cocoa powder on top. Enjoy!
I named the recipe' Dallah Tiramisu' because dallah is the traditional Arabic coffee pot used to brew coffee in UAE, hence the name. Creating a perfect tiramisu is a true work of art that requires patience, precision, and a passion for using only the finest ingredients. The result is a dessert that's worth every bit of effort. So why settle for a classic recipe when you can add a unique twist to it? Enjoy this unique taste of tiramisu with Arabic coffee and cardamom. Make sure you try this at home.
