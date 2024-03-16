Gulf News ‘Your Ramadan Table’ food show: Burnt corn and kale salad
Vegan, simple, and fulfilling enough to keep you satiated

Video Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal
Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

300 gms kale

3 corn cobs

50 gms cherry tomatoes

50 gms sundried tomatoes

30 gms almonds

2 gms cumin powder

30 gms pomegranates

20 gms chives (chopped)

100 ml olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

To prepare the salad, remove the stem of the baby kale and keep only the leafy part. Wash and strain it and put it in a bowl.

Now roast the almonds in a pan over a medium flame. Once done, roughly chop them and soak them in water or milk for 5 to 10 minutes, then strain them and keep it aside.

In another bowl, add the de-stemmed kale, olive oil, salt, and one tablespoon of lemon juice. Toss them and set the bowl aside.

Remove the corn husk and keep it in a baking tray and drizzle some olive oil and char it over a flame, or roast it in the oven at 170°C for 10 minutes. Once it's charred, slice it and separate the corns from the cob. Put it in a bowl.

Add cumin powder, chopped sundried tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, chives, and olive oil to the bowl of corn. Mix it well.

Now, add the crushed soaked almonds and black pepper, and season with salt.

Add chopped chives and pomegranate seeds, mix them, and serve on a bed of kale. Enjoy!

As a chef, I believe that great food doesn't have to be complicated. That's why my personal favourite salad is the burnt corn and kale salad. This vegan dish is not only simple to make but also quite satisfying, providing you with enough energy to last throughout the day. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a healthy, delicious, and fulfilling meal.

- Chef John Buenaventura, Executive Chef and Host of Your Ramadan Table by Gulf News

Do you have a favourite Ramadan recipe to share? Write to us at food@gulfnews.com.

