Gulf News ‘Your Ramadan Table’ food show: Baked sea bass with herb potato salad

Preparation time: 30

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 to 3 basil leaves

20 gms cherry tomatoes (sliced)

1 lemon

5 gms dill

5 gms chives

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Herb potato salad

200 gms potatoes

5 gms dill

1 tbsp lemon juice

50 ml olive oil

1 tsp mustard or dijon mustard

10 gms banana shallots

2 gms oregano

5 petals of basil leaves

Method:

To prepare baked sea bass, buy cleaned and cut fish from the market but leave the head and tail intact while opening it up. Next, add cherry tomatoes, deseeded and dehydrated black olives, basil, dill, and lemon slices, and drizzle around one to two tablespoons of olive oil.

Sprinkle some salt and pepper over the ingredients. Then, take a baking paper and wrap it completely around the fish.

Place it in the oven at 170°C for around 15 to 20 minutes, ensuring that you check on it periodically to avoid overcooking. Once done, keep it aside.

For the herb potato salad

To make the salad, start by boiling potatoes for around 20 minutes. Once cooked, strain the potatoes, cool them down, and cut them into large cubes. Set them aside.

In a bowl, combine Pommery mustard or Dijon mustard, dill, lemon juice, chopped banana shallots, salt, pepper, one sprig of oregano, thinly chopped basil leaves, and olive oil. Give it a good mix.

Next, take a head of romaine lettuce, slice it in half, and season it with salt and pepper. Drizzle some olive oil and lemon juice over the top of the lettuce. This will serve as the bed for the salad.

Finally, add the cubed potatoes to the bowl of dressing and toss everything together. Serve the potato salad on top of the bed of romaine lettuce.

To serve

Serve baked sea bass alongside romaine lettuce and herb potato salad on a plate.

Tips

You can use any fish, according to your preference.

Banana shallots taste milder than other onions and have a sweet taste. They work well with seafood.

With the perfect balance of fresh sea bass, savoury olives, and aromatic herbs, this baked sea bass with herb potato salad is sure to impress even the most discerning palates. Trust me, once you try this recipe, you'll never want to settle for anything less. - Chef John Buenaventura, Executive Chef and Host of Your Ramadan Table by Gulf News

Join us for the next recipe tomorrow!