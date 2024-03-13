Your Ramadan Table: Ribeye steak with chimichurri and mashed parsley potatoes

Preparation time: 30

Cooking time: 30

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

30 gms parsley

10 gms dill

5 gms mint

10 gms basil leaves

30 gms coriander

10 gms garlic

10 gms shallots

80 ml corn oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon juice to taste

For mashed potatoes:

300 gms potatoes

50 gms parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

For mashed potatoes:

Wash the potatoes, cut them in half, and boil them until soft. Once done, strain the water and mash the potatoes with a fork.

Add chopped parsley and one tablespoon of olive oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

For chimichurri:

Add all the roughly chopped basil leaves, coriander, mint, dill, and parsley to a blender and blitz it.

If the mix is too thick, add one tablespoon of oil and mix it.

Season with salt and pepper, and add lemon juice. Set aside.

For steak:

Toast the peppercorns and crush it. Keep it aside.

Ensure the meat is at room temperature; season it with salt and pepper.

On a pan, sear the steak over a high flame for 1 minute on each side until it forms a crust. Add crushed garlic. Cook the meat according to your preference, from medium to well done.

Remove it from the pan and rest it for 10 to 15 minutes.

After that, put it in the oven for 5 to 7 minutes.Take it out and slice it.

For mushrooms:

Add Shimeji mushrooms over a medium flame in a pan and let the water release from the mushrooms.

Add oil and sauté until golden brown.

Add crushed garlic, season it with salt and pepper, and serve.

To assemble:

Before serving the steak, place it in the oven for one minute, preferably under a broiler, and then serve.

On a plate, serve sliced steak with drizzled chimichurri on top, along with mashed potatoes and sautéed mushrooms.

Tips:

Use black Angus ribeye or Wagyu beef, as they are buttery and juicy.

Don't peel the potatoes; they add more flavour and texture.

This recipe is perfect for anyone who loves a juicy and flavourful steak. The perfectly cooked rib eye steak, creamy mashed potatoes, and savoury sautéed mushrooms are simply irresistible. The homemade chimichurri sauce adds a zesty kick to this delicious meal. With these simple steps, you can create a mouth-watering steak dinner to impress your family and friends. Enjoy! - Chef John Buenaventura, Executive Chef and Host of Your Ramadan Table by Gulf News

Join us for the next recipe tomorrow!