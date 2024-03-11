Your Ramadan Table: Mixed grains salad with yoghurt herb dressing

Gulf News is excited to announce the launch of its new video food series, Your Ramadan Table, hosted by the well-known Executive Chef John Buenaventura and sponsored by BLACK+DECKER.

This show is designed to be your one-stop shop for creating delicious, quick and easy meals for Ramadan, for your family and you. Chef Buenaventura will be whipping up a variety of interesting and new recipes that are guaranteed to impress your family and friends, all the while being achievable for busy home cooks, because we believe cooking fast doesn't have to mean skimping on flavour!

Whether you're looking for inspiration for suhour or iftar, Your Ramadan Table has you covered. Each episode will feature recipes that are easy to follow and turn out perfectly every time. So ditch the stress and frustration in the kitchen – Your Ramadan Table is here to make your gatherings with family and friends a time for celebration!

Chef Buenaventura adds, “Whether you're a seasoned cook or just starting out, join in! We'll be discovering, and most importantly, learning how to make incredible food that's quick and simple.

“Let's cook up some magic together, every single day, and create something special for Your Ramadan table, perfect for sharing. So, grab your apron, have some fun, and make memories that last a lifetime. See you in my kitchen… on gulfnews.com!”

To watch all the episodes in the series, check out Food by Gulf News, along with the hundreds of other taste tested recipes you can find in the section. Let’s whip up some magic!

Recipe: Mixed grains salad with yoghurt herb dressing

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time : 15 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

100 gms barley

100gms quinoa

100 gms wild rice or black rice

60 gms dried cranberries

100 gms kale

100 gms parsley

10 gms pumpkin seeds

250 ml yoghurt

5 gms oregano

5 gms cilantro

5 gms chives

30 ml olive oil

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

25 gms Greek feta cheese

Method:

Cook barley, quinoa, and wild rice in separate pots over a medium flame until they are fully cooked.

Once cooked, strain it separately and rinse with cold water. Keep them aside.

Add baby kale to a large bowl, rinse it, remove the stems, and set it aside.

Toast the pumpkin seed over a low flame and keep it aside.

To make the dressing, add yoghurt, coriander, parsley, cilantro, chives, oregano, salt, pepper, olive oil, and lemon juice in a blender and blend until smooth. If the dressing is too thick, add a tablespoon of olive oil. If the herb flavour is too strong, add a bit of yoghurt.

Add lemon juice, salt, and pepper in the same bowl with kale, and toss well. Transfer the kale to a serving plate.

Add all the cooked grains to the same bowl with the remaining dressing, add pumpkin seeds and mix well. Once thoroughly mixed, add the grains to the kale on the serving plate.

If desired, sprinkle crumbled Greek feta cheese on top of the salad.

Serve and enjoy!

Tips:

Always use baby kale for salads and remove stems to make it more tender.

For more flavour, you can soak dried cranberries in a bowl of water for a few minutes and strain them before using them in salads.

Always toast nuts and seeds before using, as it will enhance the flavour.

This recipe is a perfect blend of wholesome grains, fresh greens, and a creamy herb dressing that will keep you full during Ramadan fasting. The combination of nutty barley, protein-packed quinoa, and flavourful wild rice with the crunch of pumpkin seeds and the sweet-tartness of cranberries makes this salad a delight to eat. The dressing, with its creamy goodness and subtle herb flavours, adds a perfect finishing touch to this wholesome salad. It's a perfect dish for those who love to eat healthy and delicious food. - Chef John Buenaventura, Executive Chef and Host of Your Ramadan Table by Gulf News

Join us for the next recipe tomorrow!