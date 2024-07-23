TasteAtlas reveals the ‘Top 100 Best Dishes in the World’, for 2024

Indian cuisine has once again conquered global taste buds, with Butter Garlic Naan, Tikka, and Tandoori securing spots among the world's top 100 best dishes, according to Taste Atlas.

TasteAtlas, an online food guide based in Zagreb, Croatia, recently unveiled its highly anticipated list of the '100 best dishes in the world'.

According to the website, the decision was made after sifting through 10,927 catalogued dishes and analysing 395,205 user ratings, of which 271,819 were considered valid.

TasteAtlas crowned Picanha, as the top dish in the world. It is a Brazilian beef cut celebrated for its flavour and tenderness, making it a cornerstone of traditional Brazilian barbecues.

"Imagine sinking your teeth into succulent, grilled slices of Picanha - pure bliss for any food enthusiast!" wrote an Instagrammer @sheryl_95, while commenting on the post.

But that's not all. India's culinary prowess shone through with its Butter Garlic Naan claiming the seventh spot on the list. This classic Indian flatbread, is baked in a fire oven and basted with generous amounts of butter and topped with minced garlic.

Butter Garlic Naan isn't the only Indian delight to make the cut. Murgh Makhani secures the 43rd spot, while Tikka and the revered Tandoori cooking technique earn ranks 47 and 48, respectively. These rankings highlight the rich diversity and exceptional quality of global cuisine, showcasing an incredible array of flavours and techniques that continue to captivate and enthrall food enthusiasts worldwide.

Many expressed surprise and even disbelief at some of these selections. "Ok what is tandoori? Tandoori what? Tandoori is the style of cooking …," commented @sandhya.surendran.

"To me Japanese food is number one! Those who have been to Japan, know Japan," commented Monique Isabel, and quoted Anthony Bourdain an American celebrity chef, author, and travel documentarian who said in an interview with National Geographic that took place in 2015, "If I had to eat only in one city for the rest of my life, Tokyo would be it. Most chefs I know would agree with me."

Here are the other dishes in the top 10 on the list ..

Picanha, Brazil

Roti Canai, Malaysia

Phat Kaphrao, Thailand

Pizza Napoletana, Italy

Guotie, China

Khao Soi, Thailand

Butter Garlic Naan, India

Tangbao, China

Shashlik, Russia

Phanaeng Curry, Thailand