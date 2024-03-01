Dive into Dubai's culinary delights: New openings, Mother's Day feasts and Ramadan specials!

Dubai

Experience the essence of Ramadan in unparalleled style aboard the historic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel in Dubai. Embark on an extraordinary gastronomic journey this Ramadan at Lido Restaurant’s lavish iftar Al Malika. The sumptuous Ramadan Iftar buffet features a variety of traditional delicacies that showcase the best of Middle Eastern cuisine as well as international favourites. Available from 6.30 to 9.30pm.

Prepare for an extraordinary Ramadan experience at Dubai World Trade Centre’s (DWTC) majestic venue, The Majlis, which opens on March 15 and runs through until Eid. The Majlis’ award-winning chefs offer a feast of flavours - from alluring iftar spreads to laid-back suhour soirées with 70 a la carte options. Embark on Middle Eastern delights and international delicacies. Iftar is served from sunset to 8.30pm. Suhour sittings will take place from 9pm to 3am on Sunday to Thursday, and until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel is preparing to honour togetherness and timeless traditions at the Al Jumeirah Ramadan Majlis featuring a special iftar buffet with three rotating menus. Guests can savour classic Emirati delicacies such as machbous, flavourful nasef, and sizzling meshawi, along with Arabic sushi—nigiri, maki, and temaki infused with Middle Eastern flavours.

Throughout Ramadan, immerse yourself in opulence with Palazzo Versace Dubai’s enticing iftar and suhour dining offers. Enjoy a range of unique gastronomic experiences and authentic Middle Eastern culinary creations across the Hikayat Ramadan Garden and Palazzo Versace Dubai’s signature restaurants. Starting from 9.30pm to 3am, diners can enjoy an a la carte menu for suhour.

Experience the unique iftar offerings at dusitD2 kenz hotel in Barsha Heights. At Ostro Restaurant and Cafe, indulge in a diverse buffet of traditional Arabic and international dishes, including an array of homemade desserts. Wise Kwai Thai Streetfood Restaurant invites you to savour an award-winning Thai culinary journey with a specially curated three-course set menu paired with Arabic juices.

Savour an elegant iftar this Ramadan at The Restaurant at Address Dubai Mall. Featuring a lavish buffet bursting with taste sensations, diners can indulge in everything from light bites to scrumptious main courses like kibbeh bil laban and shrimp molokai. Available throughout Ramadan from sunset to 8.30pm.

Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi invites guests to revel in Arabian hospitality at its finest, this Ramadan. The Majlis by the Sea – an exquisite Ramadan tent on a pristine, private stretch of beach – represents the perfect setting for gathering with friends and family after sunset. The culinary journey is elevated by the resort’s Michelin-starred restaurants including Talea by Antonio Guida and Hakkasan Abu Dhabi. Iftar starts between sunset and 8.30pm. Suhour is available from 10pm to 2am.

The St Regis Abu Dhabi is offering guests four unique Ramadan experiences. Guests can enjoy a limited-edition Ramadan iftar menu at the award-winning seafood restaurant, Catch at St. Regis, or a mouthwatering iftar at the Terrace on the Corniche. The St. Regis Abu Dhabi will also be hosting a suhour at the picturesque alfresco restaurant, Azura Panoramic Lounge, and an elegant suhoor at Crystal Lounge.

African Lounge launches a new iftar menu, ‘The Journey’, specially curated by the Tashas Group culinary director, Jill Okkers. The Journey features globally inspired sharing plates as a four-course feast for two. African Lounge is located within Flamingo Collection, The Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

Restaurant openings

Alba, the Pan-Asian restaurant with a European flair by MetaFoodies Hospitality Group, is set to make its grand debut at Dubai Opera Plaza this March. Blending traditional flavours of Korea, Japan, and China with modern European techniques, Alba’s culinary offerings are set to reflect long-lasting cultural exchange between East and West. This culinary journey is guided by Chef Vladimir Chistyakov and Chef Minho Ted Shin.

Italian restaurant Cucina announces the newest addition to its neighbourhood portfolio, Acquasale. Coinciding with Cucina's one-year anniversary, Acquasale is offering casual, leisurely dining. Available daily from 4pm till late. It is located in Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, on Palm West Beach, Dubai.

Juan Valdez, a 100 per cent Premium Colombian Coffee brand, has officially opened its doors in Jumeirah 2, Dubai. Juan Valdez promises an all-out immersive experience with a coffee menu that spans 30 different options to choose from.

Treat for mum

Celebrate this Mother’s Day at Rhodes W1 with an extra special treat. Enjoy a hearty three-course, British roast dinner with a complimentary glass of beverage for mum. Available on March 10, from 1 to 8pm. Rhodes W1 is in Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina.



New menu

Señor Pico, the Mexican Californian restaurant, is launching its brand new season, featuring a collection of updates to dial up the fun for visitors of all ages, including their four-legged friends. It is now officially pet friendly, welcoming furry companions! Opening hours: Sunday to Wednesday, from 12noon to 12am, and Thursday to Saturday, from 12noon to 1am. Señor Pico is on Palm West Beach, Dubai.

Papas, the vibrant Italian trattoria, has introduced new weekly offerings, perfect for the entire famiglia. Embrace ‘la dolce vita’ and embark on a culinary journey across Italy every Friday at Papas with a new tasting menu and beverage experience that you won’t want to miss. Every Friday from 6 to 11pm, indulge in a classic three-course and three-drinks set menu. Papas is in Intercontinental Dubai Marina.



Weekend deals

Lakeview restaurant is bringing Dubai an extraordinary weekend experience as they seamlessly blend gourmet delights with the panoramic views of Dubai Creek. Gather friends and family for an unforgettable Saturday or Sunday afternoon at Lakeview for The Roast. Saturday (a la carte) from 12 noon to 8pm, Sunday (buffet) from 2 to 7 pm. Lakeview is at Dubai Creek Resort, Port Saeed, Dubai.

Duo Gastrobar, an elevated dining destination helmed by renowned Chef Dmitri Blinov, launches a fabulous oyster and beverage pairing experience. Duo’s oysters will be transported from Dibba Bay, the UAE’s finest fresh saltwater produce. Available on Friday and Saturday from 11am, Duo Gastrobar is in Dubai Hills Business Park.

From Friday, March 1, Lola Taberna will be launching exclusive Tablao Nights, where guests can expect an authentic experience featuring immersive flamenco shows. Looking to treat your friends and loves ones to an authentic Spanish brunch experience with a twist from Sevilla? Lola’s the place to be. Lola Taberna is in TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Available on March 1 and 2, from 7 to 10pm.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai proudly announces the return of its beloved ‘Dinner in the Sand’ experience, now infused with a Beachside BBQ twist, perfect for Dubai’s vibrant al fresco season. Available every Friday, since February 23, from 7.30 to 10.30pm.