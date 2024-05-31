Dubai's delightful dining: From Eid feasts to afternoon tea and weekend brunches

Dubai's vibrant dining scene offers a world of flavours to tantalise your taste buds. Whether you're seeking a celebratory Eid feast, a taste of French tradition, or a luxurious afternoon tea, there's something for everyone. In this guide, we'll explore a range of delectable experiences, from exquisite buffets to innovative takes on classic dishes. So, embark on a delicious journey and discover your next culinary adventure in Dubai!
Breakfast delight
Start your day at Bota, where earthy tones, natural light, and green foliage create a serene ambiance. Indulge in breakfast classics like Ricotta Pancake, Truffle Mushroom Toast, and Eggs Benedict, paired with a wide selection of beverages. Bota is in Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Eid specials
The Great British Restaurant is offering a specially curated menu for Eid, a mix of Arabic and international buffet for lunch and dinner - on June 17 and 18, from 1 to 3pm. Only available on June 17, from 7 to 10.30pm, will be a dinner buffet. The Great British Restaurant is in Dukes The Palm.
Fusion of flavours
Couqley is set to capture the essence of rich cultural French heritage with its summer offering: The ‘Steak Tartare on Ice Festival’ designed to blend tradition with innovation. Available up to August 31, at both the JLT and Downtown Dubai branches, with its recently enclosed outdoor terrace.
Treat yourself to a sushi night or savour delectable bites of intricately crafted Japanese and Portuguese fusion cuisine, all the while taking in views of Dubai's iconic skyline, at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates.
Blue Box Café Dubai is launching its new menu and afternoon tea experience, set to captivate your culinary senses. Located within the Tiffany and Co. Dubai flagship store, the Blue Box Café is open from Monday to Sunday from 10am to 12am.
Weekend brunch
Michelin Select restaurant, Punjab Grill, is offering the ultimate weekend brunch feast. It is available on Fridays, 6.30pm onwards, and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 noon to 4pm, at both their Dubai and Abu Dhabi outlets.
