Dubai's delightful dining: From Eid feasts to afternoon tea and weekend brunches
Explore a variety of culinary experiences across Dubai

Breakfast platter
Breakfast is a great opportunity to get essential vitamins and minerals that your body needs to function properly. It helps you meet your daily recommended intake of nutrients that might be missed later in the day. Image Credit: Emrah Tolu/Pexels.com

Dubai's vibrant dining scene offers a world of flavours to tantalise your taste buds. Whether you're seeking a celebratory Eid feast, a taste of French tradition, or a luxurious afternoon tea, there's something for everyone. In this guide, we'll explore a range of delectable experiences, from exquisite buffets to innovative takes on classic dishes. So, embark on a delicious journey and discover your next culinary adventure in Dubai!

Breakfast delight

Start your day at Bota, where earthy tones, natural light, and green foliage create a serene ambiance. Indulge in breakfast classics like Ricotta Pancake, Truffle Mushroom Toast, and Eggs Benedict, paired with a wide selection of beverages. Bota is in Jumeirah Golf Estates.
 

Bota
Start your day at Bota, where earthy tones, natural light, and green foliage create a serene ambiance. Image Credit: Supplied

Eid specials

The Great British Restaurant is offering a specially curated menu for Eid, a mix of Arabic and international buffet for lunch and dinner - on June 17 and 18, from 1 to 3pm. Only available on June 17, from 7 to 10.30pm, will be a dinner buffet. The Great British Restaurant is in Dukes The Palm.
 

Dukes the Palm
The Great British Restaurant is offering a specially curated menu for Eid, a mix of Arabic and international buffet for lunch and dinner. Image Credit: Supplied

Fusion of flavours

Couqley is set to capture the essence of rich cultural French heritage with its summer offering: The ‘Steak Tartare on Ice Festival’ designed to blend tradition with innovation. Available up to August 31, at both the JLT and Downtown Dubai branches, with its recently enclosed outdoor terrace.
 

Couqley
Couqley is set to capture the essence of rich cultural French heritage with its summer offering: The ‘Steak Tartare on Ice Festival’. Image Credit: Supplied

Treat yourself to a sushi night or savour delectable bites of intricately crafted Japanese and Portuguese fusion cuisine, all the while taking in views of Dubai's iconic skyline, at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates.
 

A La Turk Menu
Treat yourself to a sushi night at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates. Image Credit: Supplied

Blue Box Café Dubai is launching its new menu and afternoon tea experience, set to captivate your culinary senses. Located within the Tiffany and Co. Dubai flagship store, the Blue Box Café is open from Monday to Sunday from 10am to 12am.
 

Blue Box
Blue Box Café Dubai is launching its new menu and afternoon tea experience. Image Credit: Supplied

Weekend brunch

Michelin Select restaurant, Punjab Grill, is offering the ultimate weekend brunch feast. It is available on Fridays, 6.30pm onwards, and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 noon to 4pm, at both their Dubai and Abu Dhabi outlets.
 

Punjab Grill
Punjab Grill is offering the ultimate weekend brunch feast. Image Credit: Supplied

Keep an eye out for the newest places to visit across the UAE by checking out our Going Out section.

