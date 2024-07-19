Beat the summer heat with this Korean soup: Make Chogyeguksu at a special workshop in Abu Dhabi
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Beat the summer heat with this Korean soup: Make Chogyeguksu at a special workshop in Abu Dhabi

Find out how to register for the Korean food workshop in UAE

Make Chogyeguksu at a special workshop in Abu Dhabi
Make Chogyeguksu at a special workshop in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Koren Cultural Center

Dubai: Looking for delicious ways to cool down this summer? The Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi is hosting a food workshop this month, where you can learn how to make two dishes that are perfect to beat the summer heat.

South Korea recently celebrated the first of the three hottest days of the year, known as Boknal. During this time, Koreans traditionally enjoy refreshing dishes to combat the summer heat.

Box on What is Boknal:
Boknal consists of three days, Chobok (beginning), Jungbok (middle), and Malbok (last), on the lunar calendar in Korea. This year, Chobok was on July 15. Jungbok, which falls ten days after Chobok, will be on July 25.
And, Malbok will fall on August 10 of the Gregorian calendar, this year.

During the workshop, scheduled to be held on July 24, attendees will learn how to make chogyeguksu and baechu gutjeori.

Chogyeguksu (초계국수) is a light and flavourful Korean dish featuring cold noodles in a tangy, chilled broth seasoned with vinegar. Shredded chicken and a delightful sweet-and-sour flavour make it perfect for a hot day.

Chogyeguksu traditionally uses somyeon (소면), thin Korean noodles made from buckwheat flour. The heart of chogyeguksu is the flavourful broth. It's typically made by simmering chicken with aromatics like ginger, garlic, and green onion. After straining, the broth is chilled and seasoned with vinegar, salt, and sometimes a touch of sugar for a sweet-and-sour balance.

Chogyeguksu traditionally uses somyeon (소면), thin Korean noodles made from buckwheat flour.
Chogyeguksu traditionally uses somyeon (소면), thin Korean noodles made from buckwheat flour. Image Credit: Korean Cultural Center

The cooked chicken, usually breast or thigh, is shredded and added to the bowl along with the noodles for protein. The dish is often garnished with various toppings to add colour, texture, and extra flavour. Some popular choices include julienned cucumber, thinly sliced radishes, and sesame seeds.

Baechu gutjeori (배추겉절이) is a type of fresh kimchi made with baechu or Napa cabbage. Unlike traditional kimchi, which is fermented over many days, gutjeori is marinated but not fermented. It is prepared and consumed fresh and is more akin to a salad than a seasoned pickle. The crisp texture makes it a perfect pairing with the tangy chogyeguksu broth.

Baechu gutjeori
Baechu gutjeori Image Credit: Korean Cultural Center

The Korean Food Workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 5.30pm, at Taon Restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

While the workshop itself is free of charge, there will be a material fee of Dh20.

All non-Koreans over 14 years of age are eligible to be a part of the workshop. Those interested can visit the Korean Cultural Center website to register. Seats are limited and registrations close on July 21, 2024.

More From Food

Odisha's Magji Laddu

Odisha's Magji Laddu gets Geographical Indication Tag

Food table

Watch: Dubai's elite restaurants to be named soon

Michelin Guide Dubai announces 2024 list

2024 Michelin Guide: Dubai's top restaurants revealed

TasteAtlas shares list of top 10 best and worst Indian dishes.

10 best, worst-rated Indian dishes list sparks debate

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.