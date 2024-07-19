Beat the summer heat with this Korean soup: Make Chogyeguksu at a special workshop in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Looking for delicious ways to cool down this summer? The Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi is hosting a food workshop this month, where you can learn how to make two dishes that are perfect to beat the summer heat.

South Korea recently celebrated the first of the three hottest days of the year, known as Boknal. During this time, Koreans traditionally enjoy refreshing dishes to combat the summer heat.

Box on What is Boknal: Boknal consists of three days, Chobok (beginning), Jungbok (middle), and Malbok (last), on the lunar calendar in Korea. This year, Chobok was on July 15. Jungbok, which falls ten days after Chobok, will be on July 25.

And, Malbok will fall on August 10 of the Gregorian calendar, this year.

During the workshop, scheduled to be held on July 24, attendees will learn how to make chogyeguksu and baechu gutjeori.

Chogyeguksu (초계국수) is a light and flavourful Korean dish featuring cold noodles in a tangy, chilled broth seasoned with vinegar. Shredded chicken and a delightful sweet-and-sour flavour make it perfect for a hot day.

Chogyeguksu traditionally uses somyeon (소면), thin Korean noodles made from buckwheat flour. The heart of chogyeguksu is the flavourful broth. It's typically made by simmering chicken with aromatics like ginger, garlic, and green onion. After straining, the broth is chilled and seasoned with vinegar, salt, and sometimes a touch of sugar for a sweet-and-sour balance.

The cooked chicken, usually breast or thigh, is shredded and added to the bowl along with the noodles for protein. The dish is often garnished with various toppings to add colour, texture, and extra flavour. Some popular choices include julienned cucumber, thinly sliced radishes, and sesame seeds.

Baechu gutjeori (배추겉절이) is a type of fresh kimchi made with baechu or Napa cabbage. Unlike traditional kimchi, which is fermented over many days, gutjeori is marinated but not fermented. It is prepared and consumed fresh and is more akin to a salad than a seasoned pickle. The crisp texture makes it a perfect pairing with the tangy chogyeguksu broth.

The Korean Food Workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 5.30pm, at Taon Restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

While the workshop itself is free of charge, there will be a material fee of Dh20.