Gulf News' Your Ramadan Table' food show: Saffron ginger crème brulee

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2 to 3

Ingredients

1gm saffron

20 ml ginger extract

2 gms orange zest

200 gms cassonade sugar

10 ml vanilla

2 gms sea salt

Method

Start by simmering heavy cream in a saucepan over a medium flame for 5 to 10 minutes. While the cream is simmering, add a few strands of saffron and stir continuously until the saffron infuses with the cream. Once done, set it aside.

Next, grate some ginger and extract its juice. Also, grate an orange for its zest and keep it aside for later use.

In a separate bowl, add egg yolks and slowly pour in the simmered heavy cream while continuously mixing. Make sure the eggs don't cook and the mixture becomes smooth.

Add sugar, a pinch of sea salt, vanilla essence, orange zest, and ginger extract to the mixture and combine everything well.

Now, pour the mixture into small bowls and place them in a cast iron pan with some water. Bake the bowls in the oven at 170°C for 10 to 15 minutes.

Once done, let the dessert cool and sprinkle some sugar on top of it. Use a torch to caramelise the sugar to get a beautifully crisp top layer.

Crème brulee is now ready to be served.

Tips

To caramelise the sugar on crème brulee without a torch, chill it in the refrigerator for an hour and sprinkle granulated sugar on top. Place the dish under the broiler for 5 to 6 minutes or until the sugar turns golden brown. Remove from the oven, let it cool for a few minutes, and serve.

To get the best flavour, ensure that you use good quality saffron.

While grating an orange for zest, avoid using the white part of the skin, as this can make the dish bitter.

Adding water to the pan while cooking the crème brulee will keep it moist.

Crème brulee is a timeless classic that never fails to impress. The combination of saffron, ginger, and orange zest gives this dessert a unique and elegant flavour profile. Whether it's a special occasion or just a treat for yourself, this recipe is sure to leave a lasting impression on your taste buds. - Chef John Buenaventura, Executive Chef and Host of Your Ramadan Table by Gulf News

Join us for the next recipe tomorrow!