Gulf News' Your Ramadan Table' food show: Signature spaghetti and meatballs

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely chopped

2 celery stalks (finely chopped)

2 garlic cloves (minced)

2 sprigs of fresh oregano (finely chopped)

A small handful of fresh basil leaves (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1/4 cup parsley (chopped)

150 gms ground beef

150 gms ground lamb

70 gms beef chorizo (finely chopped)

1 slice of stale bread

1/4 cup of milk

2 eggs

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

To prepare meatballs, begin by finely chopping onions, carrots, and celery into small dice for the meatballs. Roughly chop parsley, two sprigs of oregano, and a few petals of basil, roll them together, and thinly chop them. Keep the chopped vegetables and herbs aside.

Next, add some milk to a bowl and roughly break the bread. Soak the bread in the milk and set it aside. This will add texture to your meatballs.

Now, finely chop paprika-flavoured beef chorizo. Make sure everything is diced evenly for the meatballs. Add chopped beef, lamb, chorizo, and all other chopped vegetables and herbs in a bowl. Add two eggs, season with salt, black pepper, and cumin powder, and combine well. Mash the milk-soaked bread and add it to the mixture. Give it a good mix and rest it in the chiller for 10 to 15 minutes.

For the tomato base, add store-bought whole canned tomatoes in a bowl and give it a good mix. Keep it aside. Finely chop the red onion, celery, and carrots, and sauté them in a pan over medium heat. Then add the tomato, olive oil, black pepper, and salt and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes. Once done, put the sauce aside. Add 3 to 4 basil leaves and one sprig of oregano and add the rest of the herbs once the sauce is done to keep the flavour fresh.

In a tray, place baking paper, spread some olive oil on your hands and roll the meatballs. Place each roll on the baking tray, drizzle olive oil on top, and put it in the oven at 170°C for 15 to 20 minutes. Check occasionally to ensure the meat cooks properly. Once done, add the meatballs to the simmering tomato base without breaking them. Make sure the meatballs are covered in sauce. Leave them in the sauce for 5 to 10 minutes, then remove them from the sauce and keep them aside.

For the pasta, boil one litre of water in a saucepot. Once it boils, add spaghetti, some salt, and olive oil. Stir well and let the pasta cook until it is al dente. There is no need to strain the pasta, as having a little water is good. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Add oregano and chopped basil to the pasta. Turn off the flame, add the meatballs to the pasta, and serve on a plate. Your spaghetti and meatballs are now ready to enjoy!

Spaghetti and meatballs are part of a classic dish that never gets old. This recipe adds a twist to the traditional recipe with the addition of chorizo, cumin powder and a flavourful tomato base. It's a perfect dish to impress your guests and enjoy a hearty meal with your loved ones. - Chef John Buenaventura, Executive Chef and Host of Your Ramadan Table by Gulf News

Join us for the next recipe tomorrow!