Actor Sanjay Bishnoi says his latest TV show ‘Delhi Crime’, based on the fatal gang rape from 2012, will raise questions about safety in India.

“Revisiting the story is to start the conversation on our safety and security on the roads all over again. We deserve to feel safe and secure and not harassed by people. Providing that security is the responsibility of the system,” Bishnoi said.

Hopefully the show will help start the conversation on the safety of civilians and in raising our voice against crime, he added.

In 2012, the 23-year-old paramedic student Jyothi Singh who was travelling with her friend on a bus, was gang raped by six people. She later died from her injuries.

Bishnoi plays Akash, the victim’s friend who was travelling with her and was witness to the incident.

“I played the character without judging what he should have done. I followed the script that Richie [Mehta, director of the show] had given me and tried to stay away from others’ opinion about the character. I never met the friend but I read it somewhere that he was a lot like me,” he said.

“He said in his testimony ‘I will be living with a huge amount of guilt for the rest of my life. The nightmare will never leave me in this lifetime.’ But I also understood that everything happened so quickly, the way both of them were physically assaulted that it was really not possible for him to do anything,” Bishnoi said.

The series is based on information that the maker got from former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar, and is weaved around the aftermath of the incident.

‘Delhi Crime’ also features Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal and Adil Hussain.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Bishnoi made his debut with ‘Ashok Vatika’, which is travelling to international film festivals.

‘Delhi Crime’ is his first work releasing on a platform like Netflix. When asked about his expectations, he said: “Our opportunity is increasing.”

