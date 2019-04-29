In our newest episode of ‘I Know What You Binged Last Summer’, the Gulf News tabloid! team gets together to dissect the latest episode of the last season of ‘Game of Thrones’: ‘The Long Night’ (episode three).

From Arya Stark’s big hero moment to a lengthy spiel on lighting (or the lack thereof), we discuss key moments, the big disappointments and spend some time mourning the departure of a couple of fan favourites. Also, why are Jon and Dany so boring? For all this and more, hit the play button and make sure to let us know what you thought of the episode.