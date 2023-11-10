South Korean singer-songwriter Lim Nahee, better known by her stage name Nahee, reportedly died on November 8. The reason for the singer’s death is unknown, and her agency has not put out any official statements on social media regarding her demise.
The death of the 24-year-old shocked her fans.
Just two days before her death, she had updated her Instagram with a selfie and photos and videos of her dog. The latest posts went viral with a social media outpour remembering the artist.
According to South Korean media reports, the singer’s funeral has been set up at the central funeral hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, and is scheduled to be open on November 10.
Nahee was a beloved indie artist in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 with the single ‘Blue City’, which was followed by more singles like ‘Blue Night’ and ‘Gloomy Day’.
In September 2020, she signed with the agency Mun Hwa In as a singer-songwriter and producer and continued to release more music.
Her latest releases were ‘H!’ and ‘Rose’.
In her four-year career span, Nahee already has 15 Komca (Korea Music Copyright Association) songwriting and composing credits to her name, according to the South Korean entertainment website Koreaboo.com.