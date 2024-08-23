He was 37 years old. The news was confirmed by producer Sanjay Padiyoor in a heartfelt social media post.

In Padiyoor's post he wrote in Malayalam: "Bidding adieu to my dear friend... The Kochachan role of 'Amen' and the central character he played in my ‘Dooram’. He died early this morning due to a heart attack. Praying to God that the soul of my dear friend rest in eternal peace."

Benny was best known for his role as Kochachan in the acclaimed film 'Amen'.

'Amen' is a 2013 Indian Malayalam-language comedy-drama film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film, led by Fahadh Faasil, revolves around the events that play out in a picturesque Kuttanadan village in Kerala following the arrival of a young priest and a pair of star-crossed lovers.