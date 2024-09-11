Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, died on September 11 by suicide in Mumbai. According to ANI, Mumbai Police have confirmed that "jumped off a terrace of his building". He was 70.

Arora was seperated from his wife Joyce Polycarp, but they continued to co-parent their children Malaika and Amrita. Malaika was 11 when they seperated.

"Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot," said Mumbai police to ANI. The tragedy occured at 9am, India time. He lived on the sixth floor, according to the local police.

Anil Arora, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora with mother Joyce Polycarp

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, police said.

According to reports, Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, is now with the grieving family. Malaika was reportedly in Pune and has now reached Mumbai.

Actress and model Malaika Arora

The reasons to why Anil Arora took this extreme step is yet to be known.