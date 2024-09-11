In an Instagram story post that expressed both anger and disappointment, Dhawan slammed the local media’s invasive approach, calling it highly insensitive and disrespectful to the grieving family. He highlighted the urgent need for boundaries, reminding everyone that celebrities also deserve privacy, especially during times of personal loss.

“It’s the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving, please. Think what you people are doing or what someone is going through when you do this. I understand it is work, but sometimes another human might not be okay with it,” said Dhawan on his Instagram story, along with the hashtag ‘humanity’. In the post, you can hear photographers and media persons debating on how to get the visuals in the crudest tone.

As soon as the news emerged that Bollywood models and actors' Malaika and Amrita Arora’s father had reportedly committed suicide from his apartment in Mumbai on September 11th morning, a gaggle of photographers and local media gathered outside their home to capture every minute detail.

Several reels where they chronicle what's happening outside that apartment, where the death occured, is being played on a loop. A particularly disturbing visual where the cameras pan in on the scene of death along with fresh blood splattered everywhere are being played up. Arrows that point towards the fresh blood is also added along with the video footage doing the rounds on social media.

Visuals of a visibly-disturbed Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora rushing to be with their mother are being played on a loop since the tragedy. Visuals of the police who are on the ground investigating the death being questioned about the events is also being played out. Shots of Malaika's friend and colleague Arjun Kapoor swatting the local press to reach the aparment is also being showcased.