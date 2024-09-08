Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, as per media reports. The baby was reportedly born at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital.
Although the couple has yet to make an official announcement, fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulations and warm wishes for the new parents.
Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in November 2018, have openly shared their dreams of starting a family.
On Friday, they were spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple seeking blessings for their journey into parenthood.