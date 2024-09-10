With the Kerala film industry now under intense scrutiny following the Hema Committee’s findings pointing towards rampant sexual abuse and poor working conditions, Thiruvothu is leading the call for reform and systemic changes.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Parvathy -- who has always taken a bold stand against the industry's deep-seated issues, including the glorification of misogyny in Malayalam films -- called out privileged actors who have maintained a stony silence in the midst of a MeToo storm in their own work spaces.

"Those that don’t speak up, it’s only a reflection on them. Also, speaking up is the bare minimum when you are the most privileged," said Parvathy.

Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu bats for survivors amid #MeToo storm in Kerala Image Credit: Supplied

While fierce talents such as Rima Kallingal, Padmapriya, and Thiruvothu are always batting for survivors, star-kids and industry heavyweights like Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kunjacko Boban have maintained a stony silence on this burning issue.

On August 19, the Malayalam film industry was rocked by the findings of the Hema Committee, established by the Kerala government to investigate allegations of widespread sexual harassment and misconduct. Since the report's release, several survivors have publicly named their alleged abusers including prominent figures like Siddique, Jayasurya, Mukesh, and director Ranjith. The fall-out was swift as Kerala's crucial film body AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), led by superstar Mohanlal, was dissolved following mass resignations amid serious accusations against executive members, including Siddique, who faced allegations of rape and criminal intimidation. The dissolution was widely viewed as a significant evasion of responsibility.

Parvathy isn't impressed either.

"Resigning at such an incredibly revelatory stage and behaving as if it’s a noble move fell really short," said Parvathy, over e-mail.

She also expressed her concern over the #MeToo movement losing steam as media enters a race for click-baits at the expense of trauma faced by survivors.

“But this cannot just be another news cycle that gets washed away, leaving the survivors to pay the price by losing work, or even their families in some cases,” Parvathy cautioned.

In our interview, Parvathy discusses the necessary reforms, the swift rehabilitation of alleged sexual predators in cinema, shaming of survivors and more.

How has the resurgence of the MeToo movement in Kerala films, following the Justice Hema Committee Report, impacted the Malayalam movie industry’s approach to sexual harassment and gender inequality?

I have yet to get any sense from within the industry that there has been any change in approach. I can see that people are realizing they can no longer brush things under the carpet, and that realization has created an environment of caution to an extent, which I view positively. If those who work in the industry can reflect and engage more mindfully, we could reach solutions faster. This time, the #MeToo movement has come with legal proceedings and the government expressing its intent to tackle the issue more urgently. However, a lot of work still needs to be done, especially to support the survivors who have bravely come forward. This cannot just be another news cycle that gets washed away, leaving the survivors to pay the price by losing work, or even their families in some cases.

You described AMMA’s dissolution and the mass resignation by key members like Mohanlal as an absolute cop-out and an act of cowardice. What should they have done differently if we lived in an ideal world?

Well, in a well-deserved and democratic world, they should have put in the work first. While suspending those against whom allegations were raised, they could have reconstituted their Executive Committee through a fair emergency election and called in other stakeholders for discussions. At the very least, they could have checked their emails to ensure any complaints reached them. Resigning at such an incredibly revelatory stage and behaving as if it’s a noble move fell really short.

Actor Dileep, who is currently facing trial in connection with the 2017 sexual assault case against a popular actress, has continued to appear in films that play in cinemas. Where are we going wrong in addressing issues of sexual harassment, abuse, and accountability in the Malayalam film industry?

We have seen this not just in the film industry but across industries and in our society. The taboo and price are always paid by the survivors. Then we have welfare associations that call themselves [fan] clubs or families, who don’t take cognizance of a survivor’s journey, and their insensitivity adds to the impunity exercised by many perpetrators. Forget accountability—these actions empower wrongdoers in a big way. Another aspect is the public trial survivors go through. News and social media drag them through the mud, then accuse them of not speaking up.

Many actors like Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajit, and others have maintained a stony silence. How underwhelming does it get knowing that fighting the good fight is sometimes a lonely and depressing process?

Frankly, I would never describe this fight as lonely and depressing. There is something about being on the right side of history with my sisters from the collective and a certain section of the media and society, who have become the wind beneath our wings, helping us keep going. Those that don’t speak up—it’s only a reflection on them. Also, speaking up is the bare minimum when you are the most privileged. We focus only on the strength of the collective, and it is only increasing by the day.

What are the potential implications of the prolonged wait for justice on survivors' mental and emotional well-being?

It is heart-wrenching to see survivors having to go through trauma management, sometimes all alone, with or without family support, and having to leave their craft and choice of work because they have been shadow-banned after being abused and harassed. I don’t think people realize the extent of the damage this can do to their lives, and on top of that, the public shaming and mudslinging they endure. When we bring to everyone’s attention that, by not cleaning up our act, we are ruining lives and no effort is made to collectively find solutions, it gives the impression that their lives aren’t valued enough. Survivors, on top of the trauma they endured, now have to pay the price for seeking justice.

Indian actress Parvathy Thiruvothu speaks to media on the red carpet during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards Night at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. Image Credit: AFP

The Hema Committee was established to address allegations of sexual harassment. What are your thoughts on the committee’s effectiveness in handling these cases?

To my understanding, the committee took its time to study the working conditions in the industry. The Hema Committee was not formed only to look into sexual harassment cases. It was tasked with conducting a wide range of studies within the industry, such as on- and off-location practices, and pre-production to post-production working conditions as they exist. Since the committee was appointed by the government, it is the government that needs to handle the way forward, ensuring better systemic practices for an equal workplace for all.

Can you discuss any specific changes or reforms you believe are necessary within the Malayalam film industry to support survivors and prevent future harassment?

Absolutely. Ensuring that already existing POSH laws are implemented would be a good start, but the nature of the industry is such that grievance redressal cells and monitoring working conditions would require a deep clean. Even starting with the basics—such as a zero-tolerance policy toward abuse and harassment, and ensuring contracts are mandatory for all workers—would be great. The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) is preparing a list of recommendations to share with the government and stakeholders, while also ensuring the public is kept updated. We believe this deep clean is possible, but it would require significant investment from the government and industry stakeholders to pull it off.

Do you think the current outrage and uproar will lead to the dissolution of power groups in Malayalam cinema that dictate unofficial boycotts of actresses who go against their grain?

I do believe that eventually, all kinds of exploitative power structures will dissolve. We need leaders and committees in unions and associations who don’t hoard power but work to benefit this incredible industry. Current outrage and uproar help, yes, but this needs to be a sustained call-out for it to work.

How has the delay affected the perception of accountability within the Malayalam film industry, both among industry professionals and the general public?

The Malayalam film industry is resilient and open to change. We, as a people, have always had a strong civic sense, and that carries through to different workspaces as well. Where there is dissent and debate, there is growth. Yes, we have many problems to resolve, but the fact that we are ensuring a deeper look to restart by setting the basics right shows that we are committed to long-lasting change rather than easy, simplistic solutions.

How do you address the criticism or skepticism that sometimes accompanies the MeToo movement? What strategies do you use to counteract these views?

We don’t use any strategies to change any perceptions. We keep voicing our truths and continue asking for our rights. We focus on making sure our narrative is heard. The MeToo movement has a purpose to serve, and it will continue to do so regardless of any criticism or skepticism. If anything, the conversation around it has woken up society to at least talk about the pervasive systems set up to fail our women.

What role do industry insiders, such as producers and directors, play in either perpetuating or challenging the status quo regarding gender-based violence and harassment?

Oh, they play the most important roles! They are the captains of this magnificent vessel of art and change. When a producer sets up a working system that honors each worker/laborer, they can contribute to the project in a much better way. It requires them to be in touch with their humanity to do this. Being open and not defensive would set an example for the rest of the film set to follow. From top down is how we need to ensure zero tolerance toward inequality.

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu believes fan clubs of actors, accused of serious sex crimes, grants them indirect impunity and empowers the alleged predators Image Credit: Supplied

How has the role of social media influenced the MeToo movement and the broader conversation about gender equality in the industry?

This is a double-edged sword, of course. While there are trolls and bots, and those who enjoy seeing others fail, with enough social media channels feasting on that mindset, I truly believe in the power of mobilization that social media allows.

What advice would you give to women who are experiencing harassment in the film industry but are afraid to speak out?