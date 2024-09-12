Washington: Republican Donald Trump ruled out appearing at another debate with Democrat Kamala Harris two days after he delivered an uneven performance at their first showdown of the election cycle.

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.

The former president insisted he won the lone showdown with Harris and didn't need to debate again. Harris' campaign immediately after Tuesday's debate challenged Trump to a second televised contest. A CNN snap poll showed that viewers thought Harris performed better than Trump and the vice president's odds of winning the election rose in betting markets following the debate.

"When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH,'" Trump posted. He attacked Harris and President Joe Biden over immigration and inflation in his post, saying those issues were "discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris."

Biden dropped out of the race in July after a disastrous debate performance against Trump. Harris quickly replaced Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Trump and allies have lashed out at the ABC News moderators who hosted Tuesday's debate, saying they were biased in favor of Harris. The moderators corrected on-air the former president's false claims that immigrants were eating household pets in Ohio and that some states allow babies to be killed after birth.