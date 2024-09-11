Iconic soul singer Frankie Beverly, known for timeless hits such as 'Joy and Pain,' ' Before I Let Go' with the band 'Frankie Beverly & Maze,' has died at the age of 77, his family confirmed on social media.

“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we navigate feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly, known to the world as Frankie Beverly,” the family wrote in a statement.