Iconic soul singer Frankie Beverly, known for timeless hits such as 'Joy and Pain,' ' Before I Let Go' with the band 'Frankie Beverly & Maze,' has died at the age of 77, his family confirmed on social media.
“Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we navigate feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance, we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly, known to the world as Frankie Beverly,” the family wrote in a statement.
They also added that Beverly lived for his music, family, and friends.
“He lived his life with pure soul, as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family, and friends. Love one another, as he would want that for us all," they added.
Born in Philadelphia, Beverly formed the band Maze in the 1970s.
Throughout their career, Maze released nine albums, all of which went Gold. Recently, the singer held his farewell tour and was surprised with a $25k donation in his hometown of Philadelphia.