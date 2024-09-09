Actor Jayam Ravi has announced his separation from his wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage. The 'Ponniyin Selvan' star shared the news on social media, revealing that the decision was mutual and made after much consideration.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ravi expressed that the choice to end their marriage was a difficult but necessary one, taken in the best interests of all involved. The couple, who married in 2009, have two sons, Arav and Ayaan. Ravi also requested privacy and urged fans and media to avoid speculation or rumors during this sensitive time.

Rumors of trouble in their marriage surfaced earlier this year when Aarti deleted photos of Jayam from her social media in June. While Jayam Ravi is a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, Aarti has established herself as a successful entrepreneur and social media influencer in her own right.

"After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved," wrote Ravi on his social media.

He said it's a difficult time for his family and hoped that his fans would respect his personal space.