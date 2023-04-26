The official communication from the meeting said that Srinath Bhasi does not try to get to the locations on the proper time. Shane Nigam also follows the same. This is causing difficulties for colleagues including producers. It is in this situation that organizations have taken this decision.

"There are many people who use drugs in the film industry. You cannot go along with such people. It is unbearable for those who act and work with these two actors. Names of regular drug users will be given to the government," the statement said.

"We will not cooperate with latecomers and drug users. Those who do not respect senior actors cannot be in the films," it added.

Top Malayalam film bodies on Tuesday admitted that there is an influx of the use of drugs in the industry and they will approach the state government for a proper probe.

‘Crossed all limits’

Producer Renjith said the behaviour of actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi has crossed all limits and hence till they mend their ways, none from the industry will cooperate with them.

"These two do not honour their agreements and arrive late on the sets. Their behaviour has become intolerable and has become a pain for fellow actors and others and hence we have no other way but to announce that we will, from now on, not cooperate with these two," he said.

Incidentally, it was on April 18 that the FEFKA had met and expressed their huge displeasure in the way some actors are behaving and if they do not change on their own, they will be forced to come out with their names and that happened on Tuesday.

Bhasi arrest

Sreenath Bhasi was arrested by the Maradu Police in Kochi after a lady journalist working in an online media outlet complained of being verbally abused as she interviewed him last week. He initially defended his actions and said he did not abuse anyone. Bhasi was later released on bail and he issued a public apology.

Some movie producers have reportedly alleged that Bhasi has been giving the same dates for multiple films, leading to losses. The star has not commented on the allegations.

Shane Nigam Image Credit: insta/shanenigam786

Second ban for Shane Nigam

Shane Nigam, who is the son of late comedian-actor Kalabavan Abi, has been on the black list of movie producers in the state earlier. Nigam was embroiled in controversy in 2019 because he changed his hairstyle while shooting for Joby George film ‘Veyil’. The actor shaved his beard and cut his hair while the movie was being filmed, altering the look of the character he was playing. Nigam alleged that George threatened to kill him in response to his makeover. The issue was resolved later after a mediation by AMMA.