Misconduct rules

The Football Association is also looking at Coote’s comments. It is understood part of its investigation will centre on whether Coote’s reference to Klopp’s nationality constitutes an aggravated breach of its misconduct rules.

“We are aware of the matter, and we are investigating it,” an FA spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to the clip, Coote, who refereed Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday, said Klopp was “arrogant” and used offensive language.

Retired referee Mike Dean, now a TV pundit, believes the incident will have a damaging effect on officials throughout English football.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 56-year-old said: “As referees you can’t put yourself in that position no matter what you do.

“You can say things away from camera, you can talk amongst your friends and things and colleagues, but you can’t let somebody video this and then hope that it’s never going to come out.”

The video appears to refer to a match that Coote officiated between Liverpool and Burnley in July 2020, which finished 1-1. Liverpool had already been crowned champions.

Klopp criticised Coote after the match, saying the referee had been too lenient in his treatment of Burnley challenges.

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season after nearly nine years in charge at Anfield.

Retrospective action

The German was also critical of Coote over an incident in a match against Arsenal last season in which Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard’s hand made contact with the ball.

Coote, as VAR, did not advise on-field official Chris Kavanagh to review the incident.

Coote was also the VAR in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in October 2020 when Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford inflicted a season-ending injury on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.