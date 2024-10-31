Dubai: Tamil actor Jayam Ravi is in the midst of an acrimonious split with his wife, Aarti, but he doesn’t let his turbulent personal life interfere with his professional commitments. Earlier this week, he was talking up his Diwali release, Brother, atop a yacht with the Dubai skyline sprawling behind him.

His calm and affable demeanor was in sharp contrast to his stormy split from his wife of 15 years.

“I am a very positive person … If I see hate, I will run 10 steps in the opposite direction. I can’t attract hate, nor do I delve into understanding why it’s happening,” said Jayam Ravi in an interview with Gulf News.

South Indian actor Jayam Ravi rolls out his family entertainer 'Brother' in the UAE this Diwali

In the last few months, the 44-year-old actor has been in the spotlight for announcing his split with his wife on social media, only for her to counter that it was all done without her consent. He responded saying that she was a controlling and toxic partner, in a seperate interview with a local news portal.

But he has an interesting theory about handling spite and vitriol.

“If you are a person who doesn’t like hate, you simply can’t attract hate. I always stay out of it [hateful drama] … I am not the kind who would go and address that hate. I don’t have time for that,” said Jayam Ravi.

While he may not waste his energies on addressing spiteful rumors, he’s all in to promote his film, directed by M Rajesh, in a unique manner. Holding a press conference on a yacht around sunset along with his co-actors Bhumika Chawla hit all the right notes.

“Whenever we think about Dubai, the idea is that nothing is impossible here. So we thought we had to do something big, something unique.” He credits the film’s makers for orchestrating the yacht launch.

“For me, this is the first time promoting a film on a yacht. I’ve done multiple films involving sailing, but this is unique, and I’m enjoying it.”

Actor Jayam Ravi was in the UAE earlier this week to promote his film 'Brother'

For this talent, Brother is more than a festival release—it’s a return to his roots. The film explores the dynamics of family, love, and loyalty, a combination that he believes resonates with audiences looking for a break from darker content.

“Nowadays, we see so many action films, and the family movies are fading. My fans and friends have been asking, ‘Where is the old Jayam Ravi who can dance and entertain in colorful scenes, who brings the whole family together in a theater?’”

The shift to Brother felt like a natural choice, one rooted in a genre that made him a household name.

“I’ve missed these kinds of roles, and I thought, why not go back to what I know my fans appreciate?”

The timing is also perfect for a family film, and the Diwali festival season offers an ideal platform for families to reconnect with wholesome, heartfelt cinema.

“The action genre has its charm, but the emotional connection that family films bring out is unparalleled.”

A still from Jayam Ravi's Diwali release 'Brother'

With two decades in cinema, Ravi’s career spans a variety of genres, from action to thriller to zombie apocalypse, and even space. Yet, his heart always returns to stories that connect families and inspire nostalgia.

“It’s not about fame for me ... It’s the respect that comes with hard work. When people appreciate what I do, that’s what excites me—not the fame itself.” Just before the interview, Jayam Ravi was seen signing autographs for his eager fans who had a won a contest to meet the actor in person.

While fans are his biggest strength, Ravi’s process as an actor is a thoughtful one. His starting point to accepting any film is always the script narration.

“I pick up things that the director says, and it creates this vivid image of how I want to bring that character to life ... For a character to stick with me, it has to leave an impression from the first narration.”

In his recent collaboration with iconic director Mani Ratnam on his fantasy period drama Ponniyin Selvan, Ravi explains how he was encouraged to “feel like a king.” The director, he says, helped him embody the regal air required of his role through intense preparation. “Ratnam Sir would tell me, ‘Start living as the king today,’ and that focus on mindset and physicality made all the difference.” He believes that actors and directors are like partners in crime who must function as frequent collaborators.

Jayam Ravi plays a fierce king in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

So what’s his take on the OTT platforms changing the entertainment landscape? Traditionally, every actor worth his salt would aim for a theatrical release, but now with web streaming platforms rolling out compelling content, the divide is getting closer.

“OTT is amazing, but for me, it’s a memory, not the event. Going to the theater, especially for a festival release, is irreplaceable,” he insists. “Watching a film on the big screen with family, enjoying popcorn, the whole experience—that’s part of our culture.”

Don't Miss It!