Billboard just revealed their picks for the ‘100 Best Songs of 2023’ and K-pop favourites NewJeans, Fifty Fifty, and Jungkook of BTS are on the list.

On December 7, Billboard published its year-end list that spans many different genres.

According to the South Korean media outlet soompi.com, NewJeans’ ‘Super Shy’ made the list at number 38.

According to Billboard: “NewJeans arrived on the global scene this year seemingly already fully formed, already looking and sounding like pop superstars. But even for them, ‘Super Shy’ was a cut above, a song that integrated cutting-edge production elements from all over the globe for an unrequited crush song with songwriting and performance strong enough to work nearly as well unplugged.”

Fifty Fifty’s hit ‘Cupid’, which also trended across the globle on TikTok, ranked on the 50th position.

K-pop band Fifty Fifty. Image Credit: Instagram/@we_fiftyfifty

According to Billboard: “One of the most delirious pop songs of 2023, the breakout single for girl group Fifty Fifty was so irresistible that it became the first top 10 hit on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart for a South Korean group not named BTS. Not hard to see why: ‘Cupid’ mixes disco, pop and rap more effortlessly than any song since ‘Say So’ with irrepressible energy, a five-star chorus ...”

And, BTS’s Jungkook’s official solo debut single ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto) took the 55th spot on the list.

Jungkook's album Golden, which consists of 11 tracks in English, including his earlier songs 'Seven' and '3D’. Image Credit: Big Hit Official / Instagram

A 30-second clip posted by singers Usher and Junkook went viral on social media earlier this week. In the video, both the stars busted out some smooth choreography to 'Yeah!' the 2004 Confessions hit from Usher featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications.

K-pop acts Seventeen, TXT, IVE, and NCT earned Circle Million Certifications, while Blackpink’s Rosé and Le SSerafim earned Platinum certifications.

@saythename_17/Instagram

Circle Chart is the Korea Music Content Industry Association’s certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming.

Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a ‘million’ certification.

This month, K-pop band Seventeen earned two separate Circle certifications for their latest mini album ‘Seventeenth Haven’, according to an article on soompi.com.

The Weverse version of the mini album was also certified platinum (for selling over 250,000 copies).

TXT’s latest album ‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL’ was awarded a double million certification for selling over 2 million copies.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) (L-R) Soobin, HueningKai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER aka TXT attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Both IVE’s new mini album ‘I’ve Mine’ and NCT 127’s latest album ‘Fact Check’ earned million certifications for selling over 1 million copies each.

K-pop band NCT 127. Image Credit: Supplied

Blackpink’s Rosé was certified triple platinum for her solo debut single album ‘R’ selling over 750,000 copies since its release in 2021.