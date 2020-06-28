Zico is set to heat up this summer with new music.
Last week, his agency KOZ Entertainment made the surprising announcement, revealing that the chart-topping hip-hop hitmaker’s upcoming EP ‘Random Box’ is slated for July 1 release.
This comes just six months after conquering the charts with fun and whimsical hit track ‘Any Song’ that soon turned into a viral dance challenge.
Much like all his discographies, the prolific artist is heavily involved in his refreshing six-track musical offering, which includes songstress BIBI and veteran singer Rain as featured artists.
Prior to the EP’s release, Zico, whose real name is Woo Ji-ho, is busy appearing as a mentor and judge alongside Rain and Big Hit Entertainment’s founder and chairman Bang Si Hyuk on Mnet’s competition show ‘I-Land’.
However, he will be facing some stiff competition against a high-profile line-up of comebacks this summer.
Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi are set to debut as a duo on July 6 with first mini-album ‘Monster’. Their labelmates and EXO’s subunit EXO-SC featuring Sehun and Chanyeol are also confirmed for a comeback on July 13.
K-Pop groups SF9 and GFriend are among names also slated to drop new music next month.