Netflix has added a brand new catalogue of iconic and classic Arabic films from across the region. 44 films, recently added to the platform in collaboration with distributors Front Row Filmed Entertainment, take us on a journey through Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Palestine and more with drama, romance, comedy and real-life stories. Whether you’re rewatching an old classic from Youssef Chahine or finally getting around to that Oscar-nominated tearjerker from Nadine Labaki, here’s a selection of movies you can now watch at your leisure. Plus, the full list of 44 films available.
Capernaum — Nadine Labaki: In Lebanese director Nadine Labaki Oscar-nominated film, a 12-year-old boy (played by a real-life refugee) sues his parents for birthing him into a miserable life. Three years of research went into creating an ultra-realistic portrait of despair on the streets of Beirut. The haunting film was watched around the world and even recommended to viewers by Oprah Winfrey.
Wajib — Anne Marie Jacir: The award-winning film ‘Wajib’ is a charming Palestinian film that follows a father and son on their car ride around Nazareth, hand-delivering an invitation to a wedding in the family. With the father living in Palestine and the son immigrated to Italy, they share contrasting perspectives that are, in turns, funny, tense, heartbreaking and relatable. Starring real-life father-and-son acting duo, Mohammed and Salah Bakri, who at the Dubai International Film Festival made history for splitting the win for the Best Actor award.
Rock the Casbah — Laila Marrakchi: This 2013 French-Moroccan comedy drama film stars legendary the Egyptian actor Omar Sherif and Palestinian actress Hiam Abbas. It follows three daughters and their matriarch (Abbas) after the sudden death of their patriarch (Sherif) from a heart attack. Secrets unfold and heartbreak and hilarity mix over three days of mourning.
Seraa Fil Mina (Dark Waters) — Youssef Chahine: In this popular 1956 romantic thriller by Youssef Chahine, a young Omar Sherif stars as Rajab across from actress — and Sherif’s real-life love interest — Faten Hamama. After three years away, Rajab returns home to provide for his family, and fight for his love.
Grandmother’s Farm (Mazraat Yado) 1 and 2 — Ahmed Zain: The UAE-based horror comedy follows a group of friends who take a road trip from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah to spend a weekend at their friend’s farmhouse, but they must face an unwelcome guest who’s determined to turn their peaceful getaway into a nightmare. A sequel is also streaming on Netflix.
Heaven Without People — Lucien Bourjelly: After going two years without family lunch to celebrate Easter, matriarch Josephine brings her large family together for a joyous meal at the table. But, as the day goes on, tensions and conflicts start to surface and the event descends into disaster. Based in Lebanon.
Bilal: A New Breed of Hero — Ayman Jamal: In this animation, young Bilal and his sister are abducted into slavery. With dreams of becoming a great warrior, Bilal must find the courage to raise his voice and survive a tyrannical time. Though not the main focus of the film, Bilal Ibn Rabah goes on to be known as the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) first muezzin (the one who calls to prayer). It took more than three years, 360 animators, 5,000 hours of research and 90 different locations to make the film.
Dachra — Abdelhamid Bouchnak: This Tunisian horror film, which currently holds a 100 per cent approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes, follows a young journalism student and her friends who are trapped in an isolated village when they try to investigate witchcraft and solve a gruesome crime that occurred 25 years ago. The 2018 film is said to be inspired by true events.
Sofia — Meryem Benm’barek: 20-year-old Sofia illegally has a child out of wedlock in Casablanca. She is given 24 hours by the hospital to provide papers of the father of her child before they alert the authorities.
Stray Bullet — George Hachem: Lebanese woman Noha (Nadine Labaki) is set to get married, but pulls out of the agreement on the day that her brother is meant to host a celebratory dinner — and reunites with her ex. Noha’s decision threatens to split her family apart.
For Sama — Waad El Kateab, Edward Watts: This harrowing documentary follows 26-year-old filmmaker and narrator Waad Al Kateab over the course of five years, through love, marriage and the birth of her daughter, Sama, against the backdrop of the Aleppo uprising and the Syrian civil war. ‘For Sama’ made history as the most-nominated feature documentary ever at the Bafta Awards, where it featured in four categories.
You Will Die at 20 — Amjad Abu El-Ela: This Sudanese film follows Muzamil, a young boy who lives his life with a haunting predication from the village holy man: that he will die at 20. Unable to bear this curse, Muzamil’s father leaves him, and his mother, Sakina, raises him on her own. Then, Muzamil turns 19.
A Son — Mehdi Barsaoui: In this 2019 Tunisian drama, 11-year-old Aziz is in desperate need of a liver after he’s hit by a stray bullet in a terrorist attack while driving home from a holiday in 2011. However, a secret revealed at the hospital risks Aziz’s life.
Papicha — Mounia Meddour: This French-Algerian drama follows a group of women in 1997 Algiers who go up against society and rigid expectations. Student Nadjma (nicknamed Papicha), in particular, dreams of putting on a fashion show.
122 — Yasir Al Yasiri: While some struggle to reach the hospital, this young man and his lover struggle to escape. After a bad accident, the couple are separated at this ghastly hospital and must find each other to survive the bloody night.
Destiny – Youssef Chahine: This historical drama stars the iconic, late Egyptian actor Nour Al Sherif as Averros, a 12th century philosopher from Andalusia who would become known as the most important commentator on Aristotle. Also starring Leila Elwi, Safia Al Emari and Khalid Al Nabawy. The French-Egyptian film screened out of competttion at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival and was submitted to the Oscars for consideration in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Al Resala (The Message) — Mustafa Akkad: Mustafa Akkad’s 1976 religious epic ‘The Message’, filmed once in Arabic and once in English, was controversial for its time and even banned in some places. It tells the story of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) through peripheral characters, as it is forbidden in Islam for the Prophet (PBUH) to be depicted in film and visual mediums. Instead, viewers are taken through key historic moments through the eyes of Hamza Ibn Abdul Muttalib, Hind Bint Utbah and Bilal Ibn Rabah, among others.
Want more? Here’s the full list of 44 films added to Netflix courtesy of Front Row Filmed Entertainment: ‘Ali and Alia’, ‘Fan of Amoory’, ‘Bilal: A New Breed of Hero’, ‘The End’, ‘Wajib’, ‘In Paradox’, ‘Widdi Atkallam’, ‘Freej Al Taybeen’, ‘Match’, ‘Aerials’, ‘Grandmothers Farm Part 1’, ‘Grandmothers Farm Part 2’, ‘Heaven Without People, Beauty and the Dogs, The Other (Al Akhar), ‘Destiny (Al Massir)’, ‘The Emigrant (Al Mohager)’, ‘Alexandria Again & Forever (Iskenderiya Kaman We Kaman)’, ‘Alexandria Why (Iskeneriya, leh?)’, ‘Return of the Prodigal Son (Awden El Ibn El Dal)’, ‘Dark Waters (Seraa Fil Mina)’, ‘The Blazing Sun’, ‘The Land (El Ard)’, ‘Saladin (Ennaser Salaheldinne)’, ‘Cairo Station’, ‘Summer Thefts’, ‘The City (Al Madina)’, ‘Mercedes’, ‘An Egyptian Story’, ‘Rock the Casbah’, ‘Stray Bullet,’ ‘Zozo’, ‘Al Resala’, ‘The Message: The Story of Islam’, ‘Lion of the Desert: Omar Mukhtar’, ‘Kalek Shanab’, ‘Sofia’, ‘Dachra’, ‘For Sama’, ‘Capernaum’, ‘Papicha’, ‘You Will Die at 20’ and ‘A Son’.
