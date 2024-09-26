Later, Arijit apologised to the fan, saying, “It’s not fair to grab somebody like that (gesturing towards the neck).” He then pointed out at the security guards, “Guys, please sit down.” While turning to the woman, he said, “I am really sorry, ma’am. I wish I was there to protect you, but I could not. Please sit down.”

Meanwhile, the ace singer collaborated with Ed Sheeran at a show in London on September 15. “#London, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love and Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment (red heart emoji),” he captioned the post, adding a few pictures from the show.

Arijit also bagged the Best Male Playback Singer award at the 70th National Film Awards for ‘Kesariya’ from the film ‘Brahmastra’. The romantic track, which quickly became a favourite among fans, is praised for its touching lyrics and Singh’s soulful voice.

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The storyline of ‘Brahmastra’ follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.