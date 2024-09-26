Santosh premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, where it received a lot of attention. North American distribution rights were quickly picked up by Metrograph Pictures.

Santosh marks Sandhya Suri’s first narrative feature after her acclaimed documentary, 'I For India' (2005) and her award-winning short film, 'The Field', which won Best International Short at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018 and earned a BAFTA nomination in 2019.

The UK has been nominated for the Best International Feature category at the Academy Awards three times, winning its first Oscar earlier this year with Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama, ‘The Zone of Interest’.