Calling all Coldplay fans still hoping to snag tickets for the Abu Dhabi gig—there's good news. Due to overwhelming demand, the iconic band led by Chris Martin has added a fourth concert to their Abu Dhabi tour.

The new show, which will kick off the series of four gigs, is set for Thursday, January 9, 2025, at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

This announcement follows strong ticket sales for Coldplay’s previously scheduled performances on January 11th, 12th, and 14th. The concerts will feature a setlist that includes fan favorites such as "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," and "Yellow," along with new tracks from their upcoming album Moon Music, which will be released on October 4th.

Clearly Coldplay’s popularity shows no sign of slowing, as tickets for their Abu Dhabi concerts are selling out at lightning speed. Known for their electrifying performances and timeless hits, the band led by Chris Martin has built a loyal fanbase eager to witness their live shows. With tickets vanishing quickly, securing a seat has become an almost impossible feat for many, as demand continues to soar for their UAE leg of concerts.

According to reports emerging from Indian dailies, those who couldn't secure tickets to Coldplay's concert in Mumbai are trying their luck in Coldplay's UAE leg of performances.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Fans are advised to avoid purchasing any from unauthorised sellers, as these will not be valid for entry. Scalping is illegal, and any tickets found to be resold will be voided, according to organisers in a statement.

Prices for the concert range from Dh195 to Dh1,495, depending on the seating category.

Enhanced Experience packages are also available.

There is a limit of four tickets per person and per credit card for this event. All attendees, including children, must have a valid ticket to enter the venue. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted to attend, and those under 14 are not allowed in the standing area. Attendees under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older.

This is a mobile-tickets-only event, and tickets can only be accessed via the Ticketmaster account used to purchase them. Printed or emailed tickets will not be accepted at the venue.