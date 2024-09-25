Hours after announcing the second Coldplay concert at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 12, organisers have now added a third date in the emirate — January 14th, 2025, citing high demand.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, the third show is also part of Coldplay’s 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', which has captivated global audiences with its breathtaking visual effects, interactive light displays, and unforgettable performances.