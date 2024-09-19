Following the success of their 2024 European stadium tour, the iconic British band Coldplay is set to bring their 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' to the Middle East with a one-night-only performance in Abu Dhabi. The band will perform at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 11, 2025.

Fans can expect a mix of classic hits and new songs from their upcoming album Moon Music, set to release on October 4, 2024. The album features the single "We Pray" with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and TINI.

Coldplay has cemented its place as one of the world’s top bands by consistently evolving while staying true to their signature sound. With chart-topping hits like "Yellow," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida," the band has a unique ability to connect with listeners through emotive lyrics and powerful melodies. Their live performances are renowned for their immersive visuals and crowd interaction, often described as transformative experiences.

A look at how the loyalists and fans of Coldplay gather at their concerts

The Abu Dhabi concert is part of the band's efforts to reach audiences worldwide, with other 2025 tour dates scheduled in Mumbai, Seoul, and Hong Kong. Since the tour began in 2022, over 10 million tickets have been sold, making it the highest-attended tour by a group in history.