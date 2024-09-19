On paper, Emirati lawyer and cellist Elham Al Marzooqi, selected by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman for his all-women Firdaus Orchestra, might appear to embody the “have it all” ideal.

Yet, Al Marzooqi doesn’t view this as a badge of honor. Instead, she argues that the notion of “having it all” often leads to burnout rather than true fulfillment for both women and men.

Juggling two demanding careers—her legal profession by day and performing alongside global stars like Beyoncé, Andrea Bocelli, and Anoushka Shankar by night—Al Marzooqi’s life vividly illustrates the complexities of managing both professional ambitions and personal responsibilities.

“I wish I had more than 24 hours in a day or that we didn’t need sleep,” Al Marzooqi candidly admits. This sentiment captures the reality for many striving to excel in multiple areas of their lives.

Elham Al Marzooqi, the Emirati lawyer and cellist, has performed with Andrea Bocelli, Beyonce, and Anoushka Shankar among others

For Al Marzooqi, achieving balance demands more than just effective time management; it requires a robust support system and unwavering commitment to her passions. Her impeccable time management skills, acquired over time, are her biggest weapons in her arsenal.

“Normally, I get up at 6am and get my nine and ten-year-old kids, Amira and Jacob, ready for school. Once the school drop-off is done, I go to work. I am a senior legal counsel in Ethara in Abu Dhabi and am done by 4pm, then I head to the Firdaus Studio in Dubai for rehearsals. On such days, my day finishes at 10pm, and then I just crash,” said Al Marzooqi.

This is her regular Monday routine, but not all her weekdays are so intense; some are less busy, allowing her to find moments of respite. She adds that her husband and family are the proverbial rocks in her life.

“My husband is the one who hunts for newspapers featuring my articles on the days I’m too busy to grab a hard copy.”

Al Marzooqi’s full life also contrasts with the common expectation in the Middle East and South Asia, where ambitious parents often steer their children toward careers in medicine, law, or engineering.

“I was fortunate that my parents always pushed me to learn music,” she says, adding that her parents’ support was an antidote to this pressure. Her mother, who was a pioneer in launching her own music institute in Abu Dhabi in the 1980s, expected her to be a full-blown musician. “But it was me who wanted to study law and become a professional lawyer. They were surprised by that choice… But I enjoy both facets of my life tremendously.”

Building a strong support system:

Born and raised in Abu Dhabi, Al Marzooqi is a qualified English solicitor of the Senior Courts of England & Wales and is an orchestral cellist with various orchestras including NSO Symphony Orchestra, Dubai Chamber Orchestra, Firdaus Orchestra, and Arabian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Unsurprisingly, what drives her is a relentless passion for both law and the cello. “I truly believe that if we don’t do the things we are passionate about, then you may reach a point in your life regretting what you didn’t pursue. Ask yourself: ‘Are you pursuing something for yourself or for society’s pressure?’” said Al Marzooqi.

Elham Al Marzooqi with Firdaus Orchestra leader, Oscar, Golden-globe winner AR Rahman

In her experience, the societal scrutiny on women is distinctively different from that on men. “You never hear questions about how men juggle their lives on the road as musicians,” she observes. “Women, on the other hand, are asked these questions all the time. Those questions often make us feel like we are never going to be enough. We are never going to be enough as a mum, a worker… We should really cut ourselves some slack here… Remember it’s all about finding the right balance,” said Al Marzooqi.

Struggles with Switching Off

But it’s not always easy. As an Emirati cellist, she belongs to a minority and faces many demands. “But I cannot divide myself into two halves. Nor can I burn out by saying yes to every performance request I get… While my workplace is very supportive and allows for remote working options during summer, I am very strategic about what I want in my life.” Her biggest challenge? “I’m a person who finds it hard to switch off,” she admits, adding that this struggle is a common issue for many professionals deeply invested in their careers and personal pursuits. The payoffs are rich too. Al Marzooqi’s career is marked by extraordinary experiences, including performing alongside some of the world’s most renowned artists. Being on stage with Beyoncé and the Firdaus Orchestra remains a career highlight.

“I could see the level of professionalism from Beyoncé and her team when our band was rehearsing with them. You could see there was a lot of respect among artists. It was sometime in January, and it was relatively cold at night with rehearsals in freezing weather, but when you see their level of sacrifice and discipline, it grounds you. It’s not a joke,” said Al Marzooqi.

Additionally, her performance with Anoushka Shankar was another significant milestone. “Her works were not easy, and it opened my world to other genres of music,” Al Marzooqi notes, emphasizing the complexity and depth of Shankar’s music. Such experiences, including being mentored by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman under the Firdaus Orchestra umbrella, have broadened her musical horizons and deepened her appreciation for various genres, reflecting her continuous growth as an artist.

Her Mantra on Success

Al Marzooqi’s perspective on success is pragmatic and grounded. “Set realistic goals and have a blueprint on how you will achieve them,” she advises. It’s also about understanding that achieving success in one area does not mean neglecting others. “Ask for help. There’s no shame in delegating tasks. Top CEOs do it; why can’t we?” Women are often shy about asking for help, thinking it undermines their capability to have it all under control. Sometimes, looking for collaborations instead of striving for unrealistic perfection will help steer things along.

“Women tend to handle everything on their own and can’t seem to rely on others. I used to be one of those women who was ashamed of delegating. Remember, you don’t become less of a person, less of a mom, or less of a daughter if you delegate.”

Elham Al Marzooqi is an advocate of doing a regular vibe-check on oneself.

While she’s energized on most days, there are times when being a lawyer, a cellist, a mother, and a wife is overwhelming. But the key is to ride that storm. “Just enjoy the journey… If I have to learn a complicated musical piece, it’s often iterative. I analyze the piece, deconstruct it, and I build it together again through practice. It’s like sculpting; you need to slowly chip away, and you get better at the piece every day… Remember you are never going to go from 1 to 100 in one day; it may take weeks and months, but don’t beat yourself up about it.” She believes being kind to yourself is half the battle won when it comes to tackling obstacles in life. A regular vibe-check on your state of mind never goes to waste.