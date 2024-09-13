Los Angeles: "Shogun" is tipped to become the first ever non-English-language winner of the Emmy for best drama - the most prestigious prize at the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars - at a glitzy ceremony on Sunday.
The epic series about feuding dynasties in the intricate and deadly royal courts of 17th-century Japan is expected to make history with wins for its cast, including veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, at the gala in downtown Los Angeles.
"Shogun" hit the ground running at the Creative Arts Emmys this past weekend, notching a record-breaking 14 wins in technical and smaller categories, which are handed out ahead of the gala.
Sunday's other big winners could include "The Bear," a dark comedy set in the Chicago restaurant scene that returned for an experimental second season, and Netflix's controversial limited series "Baby Reindeer."
Father-and-son acting duo Eugene and Daniel Levy will host the ceremony, from 5:00 pm (0400 GMT Monday).
Here are four things to look out for:
'Shogun' to reign?
Based on James Clavell's historical fiction novel, "Shogun" led the nominations with 25 overall.
Though produced by Disney-owned FX, and shot in Canada, it features Japanese cast and subtitled dialogue, making it only the second non-English-language show to earn a best drama nomination, after South Korea's "Squid Game" two years ago.
In addition to the night's biggest prize, for best drama series, wins are predicted for stars Sanada and Anna Sawai. And supporting actor Tadanobu Asano could ride the "Shogun" wave to victory for his villainous turn as the brutal Kashigi Yabushige.
With its wins in the minor categories, "Shogun" has already eclipsed the previous record of 12 set by "Game of Thrones" for number of Emmys for a drama in a single season. It is nearly certain to tack on a few more on Sunday.
Its biggest rival this year is former drama winner "The Crown." The final season of Netflix's British royal saga drew a lukewarm response from critics, but Elizabeth Debicki is tipped for best supporting actress as princess Diana.
Comedy? Yes, chef
In the comedy sections, "The Bear" and its foodie chefs played by Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach look primed for more Emmys glory.
The show's intense debut season dominated the last Emmys, and its even more acclaimed and ambitious second season is eligible this time around.
It scooped up seven prizes in minor categories, including a best guest actress award for Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis.
If there is any suspense, it may be over whether the show should even be considered a comedy. Jokes are few and far between in a series dealing with hard-hitting issues from death and mourning to betrayal and emotional abuse.
HBO's "Hacks" is expected to limit the "Bear" rampage, with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder looking like frontrunners for their roles as a diva comedienne and her dysfunctional millennial assistant.
'True story'?
Based on a relatively unknown Scottish comedian's harrowing one-man show about sexual abuse, "Baby Reindeer" became a huge word-of-mouth hit for Netflix this year.
Part of the attention stemmed from the show's claim to be "a true story" - an insistence that earned the streamer a $170 million lawsuit from a British woman who claims she was the inspiration for its obsessive and violent stalker.
But controversy aside, pundits predict Emmy voters will choose "Baby Reindeer" as best limited series, and its creator Richard Gadd goes head-to-head with Andrew Scott ("Ripley") and Jon Hamm ("Fargo") for best actor.
The limited series section, for shows that end in a single season, always draws A-list Hollywood stars, and this year is no exception.
Jodie Foster is a best actress favorite for her turn as an Alaskan cop in "True Detective: Night Country," up against fellow Oscar winner Brie Larson, as a pioneering female chemist in "Lessons in Chemistry."
Strike silver lining?
Unusually, the 76th Emmy Awards will be the second Emmys gala held this year, after the previous edition was shunted to January due to last summer's Hollywood strikes.
That months-long walkout by actors and writers also crimped the pipeline of new shows that could be released in time for this edition, meaning submissions dropped by a third year-on-year.
With several bigger series skipping this year - and others such as "Succession" having ended their runs - could this be an opportunity for new titles like "Fallout" and "Mr and Mrs Smith" to shine?
Potentially. But even "Shogun" is a remake of sorts. A previous miniseries based on the same novel, which aired way back in 1980, won three Emmys.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
"The Crown"
"Fallout"
"The Gilded Age"
"The Morning Show"
"Mr & Mrs Smith"
"Shogun"
"Slow Horses"
"3 Body Problem"
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"Hacks"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Palm Royale"
"Reservation Dogs"
"What We Do in the Shadows"
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
"Baby Reindeer"
"Fargo"
"Lessons in Chemistry"
"Ripley"
"True Detective: Night Country"
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Idris Elba, "Hijack"
Donald Glover, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
Dominic West, "The Crown"
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"
Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
Anna Sawai, "Shogun"
Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Maya Rudolph, "Loot"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"
Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
Juno Temple, "Fargo"
Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"
Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
Takehiro Hira, "Shogun"
Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"
Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"
Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"
Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"
Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"
John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"
Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"
Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"
Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"
Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"
Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"
Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"
Programs with most overall nominations:
"Shogun" - 25
"The Bear" - 23
"Only Murders in the Building" - 21
"True Detective: Night Country" - 19
"The Crown" - 18
"Saturday Night Live" - 17