Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official X handle.

As of this week, the horror-comedy has amassed a staggering Rs586 crore at the Indian box office, showcasing its phenomenal popularity among audiences.

The film, which stars Kapoor and Rao in the lead, continues to attract moviegoers during its fifth week.

With daily collections showcasing remarkable consistency, the figures for the weekend included Rs Rs3.60 crore on Friday, Rs5.55 crore on Saturday, and Rs6.85 crore on Sunday, followed by Rs3.17 crore on Monday and Rs2.65 crore on Tuesday.

‘Stree 2’ earned a remarkable Rs453.60 crore net in its second week alone. Despite facing competition from new releases like Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’, the film quickly established itself as the audience’s favourite.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, ‘Stree’, was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel.