Never Let Go (UAE cinemas):

This gripping survival thriller, directed by Alexandre Aja, features Oscar winner Halle Berry as a fiercely protective mother. Set in a world overrun by malevolent forces, she and her two sons are confined to a remote cabin, bound by the mantra "Never let go." As the narrative unfolds, Berry's character evolves from a determined protector to a woman facing her own mental unraveling. While it draws on familiar tropes, the film captivates with its emotional depth and tense atmosphere, effectively blending jump scares with poignant storytelling. This movie, led by Berry, is a haunting exploration of motherhood and maternal instincts.

Devara: Part 1 (UAE cinemas):

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 showcases Jr NTR in dual roles as the formidable Devara and his timid son, Vara, while Saif Ali Khan delivers a compelling performance as the villain, Bhaira. Set in the late 20th century, this Telugu-language film intertwines thrilling action with a classic good-versus-evil narrative. Be warned, some dialogues may feel clichéd and the VFX could improve; however, the energetic fight scenes and grand visuals make it an engaging watch for fans of epic action dramas. It offers an intriguing start to this two-part saga.

The Penguin (OSN+):

The Penguin showcases Colin Farrell in a standout performance as Oz Cobb, stepping away from the traditional superhero narrative. Set against the backdrop of Gotham after the chaos wrought by the Riddler, this series offers a gritty exploration of power dynamics in the crime underworld. Farrell’s portrayal of Cobb reveals a complex character driven by a desperate quest for respect and dominance, expertly blending emotional depth with ruthless ambition. The fast-paced plot is packed with unexpected twists, humanizing its characters and their struggles. With strong supporting performances, particularly from Cristin Milioti, The Penguin is a compelling addition to the franchise that promises to captivate both fans and newcomers alike.

Meiyazhagan (UAE cinema):

This Tamil-language feel-good movie delves into the complexities of human relationships and self-discovery, as Arulmozhi (Arvind Swami) returns to his village after 22 years for his cousin's wedding. The film introduces an enigmatic character, A (Karthi), who inexplicably connects with Arul, embodying a carefree spirit that contrasts sharply with Arul's guarded demeanor. Director C. Premkumar beautifully captures the emotional nuances through minimal dialogue, showcasing the bond between Arul and his sister, Bhuvana, amid memories both cherished and painful. With stellar performances, particularly from Karthi and Arvind Swami, this cinematic exploration of nostalgia and connection is a poignant watch.

Kishkindha Kaandam (UAE cinemas):

Slow-burn thrillers don’t get much more gripping than Kishkindha Kaandam, featuring powerful performances from Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. This gripping movie weaves a narrative rich in tension and complexity, exploring themes of family dynamics, complex relationships, and hidden troubled pasts. Seasoned actor Vijayaraghavan shines as the iron-willed patriarch, Appu Pillai, whose unyielding presence forces his daughter-in-law, played efficiently by Aparna Balamurali, to confront the family's enigmatic past. With its meditative pacing and intense character exploration, this film encourages reflection on the intricate layers of human relationships. Asif Ali delivers a top-notch performance as the strong but vulnerable husband trying to appease both his aging disciplinarian father and his new bride, making this one of the best-acted Malayalam films of the year.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 – The Book of Carol (Starzplay):

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 – The Book of Carol successfully builds on the foundation of its predecessor, bringing a fresh perspective to the franchise. Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) reunite for a thrilling adventure in post-apocalyptic France, where their chemistry ignites the screen. While the zombie threat has diminished, the series compensates with clever twists and compelling character dynamics. Their partnership shines as they navigate challenges and confront a rising autocratic movement.

Kadha Innuvare (UAE cinemas):

Kadha Innuvare, directed by Vishnu Mohan, explores the intricacies of love through four diverse stories, creating a rich tapestry of emotions. The film shines in its portrayal of the budding romance between Ramchandran (Biju Menon), a government peon, and Lekshmi (Methil Devika), a senior official, beautifully capturing the nuances of middle-aged love. Each story, from youthful innocence to unexpected connections, showcases the resilience of the human spirit. While the climactic twist may not resonate with everyone, it adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. With its heartfelt moments and relatable characters, Kadha Innuvare is a commendable effort in the romantic anthology genre.

Petta Rap (UAE cinemas):

