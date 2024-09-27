Washington: American pop-star Halsey recently opened up about her health struggles after experiencing a seizure that led to her hospitalisation.

The 29-year-old pop star, who identifies with she/they pronouns, took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to update fans about her condition and her time in the hospital.

"I'm home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!" she shared in response to a fan's inquiry about her health.

Earlier this year, Halsey disclosed her diagnosis of lupus, alongside another rare disease diagnosed two years ago, in an interview, according to People magazine.

When asked whether her seizure was linked to her chronic health issues, Halsey candidly replied, "I had a seizure! Very scary! Don't recommend it!"

Later that day, she shared a light-hearted video on Instagram, filmed from her hospital bed, where she was accompanied by her fiance, Avan Jogia.

The post was shared to commemorate Bi Visibility Day, and she humorously captioned it, "This year I'm celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that's a joke)."

The couple wished their followers a happy Bi Visibility Day, with Halsey joking about their initial plans.

In a more serious tone, Halsey has previously shared her battle with lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

In a post from June, she explained that both conditions are currently being managed or are in remission, although they will likely remain with her for life.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to mistakenly attack healthy tissues, leading to inflammation that can affect various organs.