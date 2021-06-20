1 of 13
Fathers play a special part in our lives. From sports to travel to sharing lighter moments these father figures deserve a special mention today.
Image Credit: GN Archives
2 of 13
Bollywood’s single-parent actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor is a hands-on dad to his four-year-old son Lakshaya, who was born via surrogacy. He has redefined single parenting and broke barriers in a lots of way. The actor who is still unmarried is often seen attending play schools, parent-teacher meetings, going to parks and playing outdoor sports with his son. The 'Golmaal' actor opted for surrogacy instead of adoption as he felt he was ready for fatherhood and he wanted to have his own child.
Image Credit: Insta/tusshark89
3 of 13
Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is best friends to his two sons Hrehaan and Hredaan. A perfect companion for his sons, daddy Roshan is often seen indulging in fun activities together, be it dancing, doing handstands, or mushy photo shoots, taking fantastic trips across the globe every now and then, sometimes along with his ex-wife wife and boy’s mom Sussanne Khan. A hands-on dad who takes time to teach his sons some important lessons of life.
Image Credit: Insta/hrithikroshan
4 of 13
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is a proud dad of three, with children Aryan, Suhana and Abram. He loves spending time with his family and is best friends with his children. As the years have gone by, the actor has shared countless sweet moments with his children on social media. He manages to scoop some time out of his busy schedule to go out on fun trips together, attend taekwondo tournaments, graduation ceremonies, to giving them real life lessons, he cheers the loudest when they win. The actor even drives to the airport to fetch Aryan every time he comes to visit his parents from California. And the list goes on and on!
Image Credit: Insta/gaurikhan
5 of 13
Tiger Shroff’s hero is his father, yesteryear's super star Jackie Shroff. He is a tough guy with a seriously mushy heart and he loves him for it. Tiger Shroff revealed in an interview that he got away with many things because of his father. Whenever he did not want to go to school, he would hug his dad tightly. It would melt Jackie Shroff’s heart and he would allow him to stay at home. For Tiger his dad is his inspiration and motivation to push himself hard in his career and sustaining it.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/tigershroff
6 of 13
Anil Kapoor can endorse all age-defying cosmetics. Who would believe he is a dad to three children, eldest one being the 35-year-old Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, along with Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Apart from professional accolades, Anil Kapoor revealed in an interview, that he is a protective father and his greatest success and strength are his children. Their bonding and ecstasy is seemingly evident, whether it is standing by his daughters on several issues, or supporting his son Harsh.
Image Credit: Insta
7 of 13
With his sharp and on-point looks, father to Nysa and Yug undoubtedly makes Ajay Devgn a dapper daddy. He plans his entire shooting schedule around his children's school vacations. Ajay and Kajol are one power couple of the industry who have kept their personal and professional life distinct. A constantly supportive father who likes to sit and talk about anything and everything with them.
Image Credit: Insta/ajaydevgn
8 of 13
Nawab of Pataudi is father to Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, social media's favourite child Taimur Ali Khan, and a baby boy whose name is yet to revealed. Like any other dad spends his leisure time with his kids. Saif believes in giving his kids all the freedom and space, but also keep a check on what’s going in their life. As everyone stayed home during home quarantine we saw Saif investing time in productive activities like gardening, painting even becoming a hair stylist with Taimur.
Image Credit: Insta/therealkareenakapoor
9 of 13
Aamir Khan is father to three children – Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Junaid and Ira, his older kids, are more like Aamir's friends, and the three are picture perfect together. Azad, his youngest son with second wife Kiran Rao, was born through surrogacy adds to the family's goals. He is, nevertheless, the most spoiled..! While his eldest Junaid is all set to make a Bollywood debut soon, Ira is a philanthropist and supports many NGOs working for mental health wellness.
Image Credit: Insta/ amirkhanactor_
10 of 13
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek share an impeccable compatibility, so much so that they are best friends to each other. Abhishek continues to live with his parents. Abhishek and Amitabh has created magic every time they have come together. From films like 'Bunty Aur Babli' or 'Sarkar' to red-carpet events, their on-screen and off-screen presence has been giving major father-son relationship goals. They both are active social media users and are often spotted showing off their father-son love on Instagram and Twitter.
Image Credit: insta/bachchan
11 of 13
As much as we enjoy watching him perform outrageous stunts on big screen, we've also seen 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar's softer side as a father. Though he keeps his children Aarav and Nitara away from the arch lights, it's worth framing anytime he's photographed with them. Aarav's name is even tattooed on Kumar's back.
Image Credit: Facebook.com/TwinkleRKhanna
12 of 13
The new single father on the block is producer, director Karan Johar. Through surrogacy, he became the father of twins. His children are named Yash and Roohi, after his parents. He intends to put his work on hold in order to spend more time with the children. Fatherhood has always been a dream of his, and now he is living it!
Image Credit: Insta/karanjohar
13 of 13
Shahid Kapoor is as excited as can be with his four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. He believes in active parenting and is a hands on dad and loves his playful moments with his son and daughter.
Image Credit: Insta/shahidkapoor