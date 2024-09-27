British actress Dame Maggie Smith, known for the 'Harry Potter' films and hit series 'Downton Abbey', has died at the age of 89, her family said in a statement to BBC. Her acerbic wit, tart dialogue delivery, and her famously arched eyebrows made her stand tall in a league of her own.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," said her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," added the family to BBC.

Maggie Smith and Penelope Wilton in Downton Abbey :A New Era Image Credit: IMDB FOCUS FEATURES LLC

They also thanked the hospital staff who took care of their mother while she was hospitalised.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days," they said.

The end of an era

Celebrated for her keen wit, expressive arched eyebrows, sharp dialogue delivery, and memorable comedic performances, Dame Maggie Smith had an illustrious career that spanned more than seven decades, establishing her as one of Britain's most beloved and recognisable actresses.

Throughout her career, she garnered numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, five BAFTA Awards, four Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award, alongside six Laurence Olivier Award nominations. She was among the select few to achieve the prestigious Triple Crown of Acting.

According to director Nicholas Hytner, who directed Smith in 'The Lady In The Van', she had the ability to be fierce, vulnerable, bleak and hilarious simultaenously. In an interview with Vogue, she said that Smith brought a young actor's energy onto the set every day.

British actress Maggie Smith poses on arrival for the British film awards in central London on February 7, 2016 Image Credit: AFP

A versatile career:

She starred in several celebrated films throughout her illustrious career, including 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' (1969), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress, and 'California Suite' (1978), which earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her notable performances also include 'Othello' (1965), 'Travels with My Aunt' (1972), 'A Room with a View' (1985), and 'Gosford Park' (2001), each of which garnered Oscar nominations.

Additionally, she is widely recognized for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series (2001–2011) and for her performances in classic films such as 'Death on the Nile' (1978), 'Hook' (1991), and 'Sister Act' (1992). Other significant works include adaptations like 'The Secret Garden' (1993), the acclaimed comedies 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' (2012) and 'Quartet' (2012), and the poignant drama 'The Lady in the Van' (2015). These films showcase her remarkable talent and enduring impact on cinema. She was a cultural juggernaut.

Maggie Smith in A Room with a View (1985) Image Credit: IMDB

Movies weren't her sole highlight. Her stage journey began as a student at the Oxford Playhouse in 1952, leading to her professional debut on Broadway in New Faces of '56. Over the years, she solidified her reputation as a leading figure in British theatre, performing with prestigious companies such as the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

On Broadway, she earned Tony nominations for Noël Coward's 'Private Lives' (1975) and Tom Stoppard’s 'Night and Day' (1979), ultimately winning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her role in 'Lettice and Lovage' (1990).

Her performance as Violet Crawley in the acclaimed British period drama 'Downton Abbey' (2010–2015) brought her renewed attention and international acclaim, earning her three Primetime Emmy Awards, with a previous Emmy win for the HBO film 'My House in Umbria' (2003).